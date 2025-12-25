Abiodun Pledges Peaceful Power Transition in 2027, Says Ogun Will Set Historic Record

By Naija247news Correspondent

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured residents of a seamless, peaceful and rancour-free transition of power at the end of his second term in 2027, declaring that his administration is determined to set a historic benchmark in the state’s governance.

Abiodun gave the assurance on Thursday during a Christmas Day church service at St James’ Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, in Ikenne Local Government Area.

According to the governor, his administration will “finish well and finish strong,” adding that Ogun State would, for the first time in its nearly 50-year history, witness a truly peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

“As we approach 2027, we will finish well and finish strong, and by God’s grace, hand over successfully to a successor. It will be the first peaceful transition in Ogun’s 50-year history. I will attend my send-forth and also the swearing-in of my successor,” Abiodun said.

The governor attributed his confidence to what he described as solid governance, economic expansion and people-oriented development recorded under his leadership.

He said Ogun State’s economy had grown significantly since he assumed office, driven largely by industrial expansion and increased investor confidence.

“Our economy has grown almost five times from what we met. New factories and industries are springing up across the state,” he stated.

Abiodun also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as purposeful leadership under the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that federal policies were complementing subnational economic growth.

Reflecting on the significance of Christmas, the governor said the season goes beyond celebration, emphasising values of love, peace, sacrifice and compassion, particularly for the less privileged.

“Christmas is about loving your neighbour as yourself. There is no greater gift than God giving us Jesus,” he said.

He urged residents to live Christ-like lives, advising moderation during the festive period and cautioning against excessive alcohol consumption.

In his sermon, the Vicar of the church, Venerable Tolulope Akinwande, described Christmas as God giving Himself to humanity through the birth of Jesus Christ.

Quoting Hebrews 1:2–3, Akinwande said the gift of Christ is fulfilled only when accepted, noting that Jesus came to redeem mankind from sin and restore humanity’s relationship with God.

