Abia Opposition ‘Chasing Shadows’ in 2027 — Otti Aide

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Umuahia, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Abia State opposition is “merely chasing shadows” as it plots to unseat Governor Alex Otti in 2027, according to Rev. Fr. Christian Anokwuru, Special Adviser on Policies and Interventions to the governor.

Anokwuru made the remarks on Sunday during a press briefing in Umuahia, responding to media attacks and criticisms from leading opposition figures, including former Governor Orji Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Describing the opposition’s tactics as “absurd,” Anokwuru said their strategy relies on name-dropping President Bola Tinubu and the “Renewed Hope” agenda rather than focusing on the legacies they left while in office.

“It is a long-established principle in both law and public life that anyone who demands equity must come with clean hands,” he said. “When former governors and past political office holders, whose administrations remain fresh in the collective memory of the people, challenge the present administration, the public is entitled to interrogate not just their claims but their credibility.”

Anokwuru argued that a credible opposition is essential in a democracy, serving as a check on power and promoting public interest. However, he condemned what he described as a coalition “motivated by animosity and political survival,” which substitutes federal proximity for local legitimacy.

“Opposition politics should be built on ideas, track records, and alternative visions, not borrowed influence,” he added. “Anything short of that is not opposition in the true sense, but a reactionary alliance struggling to remain relevant amidst changing political realities.”

The governor’s aide further praised President Tinubu for recognising Otti as “one of the best performing governors in Nigeria,” noting that federal support reinforced the state government’s performance rather than endorsing opposition propaganda.

Anokwuru concluded by urging the opposition to engage constructively, emphasizing that genuine opposition should highlight gaps, propose solutions, and hold leadership accountable — not undermine governance for personal vendetta.