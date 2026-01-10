Abia NUT Suspends Strike After Talks With Gov. Otti

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

By Leonard Okachie Umuahia, Jan. 10, 2026 (NAN)

The Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has suspended its planned indefinite strike following an emergency meeting with representatives of Governor Alex Otti.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Umuahia, the NUT Chairman, Mr Friday Madu, and Secretary, Mrs Nnenna Okonkwo, said the decision was reached after Friday’s emergency engagement with state officials.

Madu said the union resolved to withhold its seven-day ultimatum to allow the state government time to implement the agreed Memorandum of Action.

“The union issued the ultimatum on January 5 due to unresolved issues with the state government,” he said.

He explained that the union’s key demands included addressing alleged irregularities in the 65/40 years service elongation policy, reversing what it described as illegal disengagements, restoring affected teachers to the payroll, and correcting wrongful demotions.

Madu commended Governor Otti for his swift intervention through the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, who convened the negotiations.

According to him, the Memorandum of Action stipulates the immediate reinstatement of all teachers affected by the 65/40 policy, alongside the payment of at least two months’ outstanding salaries.

He added that teachers who scored 60 per cent and above would receive Grade Level 35 promotion letters for the 2022/2023 period within the first week of school resumption.

The agreement also provides for a 27.5 per cent Teachers’ Special Salary (TSS) allowance for primary school teachers, which is expected to reflect in January 2026 salaries.

Madu further stated that minimum wage adjustments for senior secondary school teachers would take effect from January 2026, with arrears to be settled subsequently.

He said leave allowances would be paid once specifications are ratified and identified anomalies resolved.

The NUT chairman disclosed that a committee had been constituted to harmonise salaries and running costs, including outstanding arrears for junior secondary and primary school teachers.

Madu confirmed that the union had endorsed the resumption of schools on Monday, January 12, as directed by the state government, and urged teachers to remain law-abiding and committed to their duties.

(NAN)