Abia Govt to Begin Construction of Civil Service Housing Estate in Umuahia

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

UMUAHIA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Abia State Government has approved plans to commence construction of a Civil Service Commission/Pocket Layout Housing Estate in Umuahia as part of efforts to provide quality and affordable housing for residents.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, saying the project had received full approval with a directive for immediate commencement.

“In line with the governor’s vision to provide for the welfare of Abia citizens in terms of housing, the Ministry of Housing will soon begin construction of a Civil Service Commission/Pocket Layout Estate here in Umuahia,” Kanu said.

He added that the Ministry of Housing had been mandated to complete all necessary documentation and site preparations to ensure a smooth take-off of construction activities.

Kanu also revealed that the state government was in advanced discussions with private developers under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements for additional housing estates at Mbaisii and Mgbarakuma areas of Umuahia.

According to him, relevant agreements were close to completion to enable the developers to mobilise to site without delay.

The commissioner said the government had intensified its Urban Renewal and Modification Programme, aimed at transforming Umuahia into a befitting state capital.

Ongoing measures include tree planting along major roads, repairs and repainting of public infrastructure, installation of perimeter fences and road signs, as well as the removal of shanties and illegal building projections.

Kanu warned that enforcement would now begin through the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) following what he described as ample notice to residents.

“The party is now over for those who will not comply. The State Government through UCDA is poised to enforce this directive,” he said, warning landlords with illegal structures to comply or face sanctions.

On building maintenance, Kanu said landlords whose properties required facelifts or routine maintenance had been given four weeks to comply or face penalties, noting that dilapidated buildings undermined government efforts to beautify the city.

He also announced a ban on illegal parking of commercial vehicles on city roads, warning that defaulters risk having their vehicles impounded.

In the health sector, Kanu disclosed that 649 medical personnel had so far been recruited out of 771 approved positions, including 432 nurses already deployed to primary healthcare centres across the state.

He said the recruitment included specialists, noting that some of the new personnel turned down overseas opportunities to work in Abia due to confidence in the current administration.

Kanu further revealed that the Forum of Academic Doctors had voted Gov. Alex Otti as the best-performing governor in the South-East, citing reforms across key sectors.

On transportation, he said temporary charging stations were installed to support the state’s free electric bus services during the yuletide, with additional charging infrastructure planned statewide.

In the power sector, Kanu announced that the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA) would issue a regulatory order before the end of January following the transfer of oversight from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

He said the move would enhance consumer protection, improve service delivery, and ensure faster resolution of electricity-related complaints.