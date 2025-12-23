Abia Govt. restores power to 33 communities in Ukwa West

Obehie, Abia, Dec. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Abia State Government on Monday restored electricity to 33 communities in Ukwa West Local Government Area (LGA), ending nearly nine years of total power outage and marking a milestone in the state’s infrastructure development.

Governor Alex Otti, speaking at the formal Power Switch-on ceremony in Obehie, assured residents of a reliable 24-hour electricity supply. He described the project as the fulfilment of a promise made in March to reconnect the affected communities.

Highlighting the significance of long-term investment in the power sector, Otti commended Prof. Bart Nnaji, CEO of Geometric Power Limited, for his $800 million investment in electricity infrastructure.

“You know better than anyone how long this place has been in darkness. From today, you will enjoy uninterrupted power supply. Everywhere Prof. Nnaji has worked, the story is the same,” Otti said.

The governor also pledged support for residents unable to pay electricity bills, directing local authorities to coordinate with lawmakers and commissioners to provide relief where necessary. He called on communities to protect public infrastructure, warning that vigilance is key to sustaining development.

Prof. Nnaji assured that electricity in Ukwa West would be generated outside the national grid, ensuring stability even during national system collapses. He said the project included 33 transformers, several distribution lines, and a 42-kilometre power line under construction at a cost of N2 billion to support local industries. Nnaji also appealed to residents to prevent vandalism and energy theft, noting the new line had been vandalised seven times during construction.

The General Manager of Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Mr Joshua Onyeike, described the power restoration as a symbol of progress and hope for the residents and urged the public to protect the infrastructure.

Lawmaker Chief Godwin Adiele, representing Ukwa West State Constituency, commended the Otti administration for rapid delivery and stressed the need for electricity tariff relief for the largely smallholder farming communities in the LGA, which also lies within Abia’s oil-producing region.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr Ikechukwu Monday, detailed the project’s scope, including rehabilitation of 30 transformer distribution substations, installation of 12 new transformers, and restoration of 37.5 kilometres of high- and low-tension lines. He confirmed that the communities are now being metered for effective billing and that measures have been put in place to prevent future outages.

The project is seen as a key milestone in Abia State’s broader development agenda, linking electricity provision to economic growth, industrialisation, and improved living standards.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.