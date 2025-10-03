Abia Governor Alex Otti Confident Nnamdi Kanu Will Soon Be Freed

Naija247news – Umuahia / Abuja, October 3, 2025 — Abia State Governor Alex Otti has expressed optimism that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will regain his freedom in the near future.

Otti spoke on Friday during a one-day official visit by President Bola Tinubu, represented at the event by Minister of Works, David Umahi.

“I can assure you that I am engaging with Mr President. He is favourably disposed to it, and I am sure that in no distant future, Nnamdi Kanu will regain his freedom,” Otti said. He added, “Mr President and I have been friends for decades. Whatever he wants to do, he will tell you, and if he will not, he will say so. Having made promises, I am sure he will keep them.”

Federal Government Calls for Peace and Unity

Speaking on behalf of President Tinubu, Minister Umahi appealed to residents of the South-East region to remain united and peaceful.

“I ask the people of the South-East to unite and come together. As your brother, I have listened to the messages for Mr President and the comments of the governor of Abia State,” he said.

The minister revealed that efforts were underway among regional leaders, senators, House of Representatives members, and ministers to explore a political solution for Kanu’s case.

“I want to assure Senator Abaribe and Governor Otti that the governors of the South-East are working very seriously. They are exploring a political solution together with our senators, House of Representatives members, and ministers,” Umahi said.

He further affirmed that the Federal Government, under President Tinubu’s support, is committed to resolving the matter peacefully.

“I am confident that with the love of the president for the South-East, a peaceful resolution will come to pass. But we must remain law-abiding, appreciative, and recognise that this president has placed the South-East at the centre of national activities,” Umahi added.

Context

Nnamdi Kanu, a prominent pro-Biafra activist, has been in detention since his arrest, sparking both national and regional debates over governance, federalism, and political solutions in Nigeria’s South-East. Governor Otti’s public remarks signal ongoing dialogue between the Federal Government and South-East leaders aimed at ensuring stability while seeking resolution to the IPOB leader’s detention.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.