Menu
Search
Subscribe
State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Abia Governor Alex Otti Confident Nnamdi Kanu Will Soon Be Freed

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Naija247news – Umuahia / Abuja, October 3, 2025 — Abia State Governor Alex Otti has expressed optimism that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will regain his freedom in the near future.

Otti spoke on Friday during a one-day official visit by President Bola Tinubu, represented at the event by Minister of Works, David Umahi.

“I can assure you that I am engaging with Mr President. He is favourably disposed to it, and I am sure that in no distant future, Nnamdi Kanu will regain his freedom,” Otti said. He added, “Mr President and I have been friends for decades. Whatever he wants to do, he will tell you, and if he will not, he will say so. Having made promises, I am sure he will keep them.”

Federal Government Calls for Peace and Unity

Speaking on behalf of President Tinubu, Minister Umahi appealed to residents of the South-East region to remain united and peaceful.

“I ask the people of the South-East to unite and come together. As your brother, I have listened to the messages for Mr President and the comments of the governor of Abia State,” he said.

The minister revealed that efforts were underway among regional leaders, senators, House of Representatives members, and ministers to explore a political solution for Kanu’s case.

“I want to assure Senator Abaribe and Governor Otti that the governors of the South-East are working very seriously. They are exploring a political solution together with our senators, House of Representatives members, and ministers,” Umahi said.

He further affirmed that the Federal Government, under President Tinubu’s support, is committed to resolving the matter peacefully.

“I am confident that with the love of the president for the South-East, a peaceful resolution will come to pass. But we must remain law-abiding, appreciative, and recognise that this president has placed the South-East at the centre of national activities,” Umahi added.

Context

Nnamdi Kanu, a prominent pro-Biafra activist, has been in detention since his arrest, sparking both national and regional debates over governance, federalism, and political solutions in Nigeria’s South-East. Governor Otti’s public remarks signal ongoing dialogue between the Federal Government and South-East leaders aimed at ensuring stability while seeking resolution to the IPOB leader’s detention.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Eric Chelle Names 23-Man Super Eagles Squad for Crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Against Lesotho, Benin
Next article
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Kneels to Thank Husband After Returning to National Assembly
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Sultan of Sokoto Urges Nigerians to Understand True Meaning of Jihad, Counters Extremism

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Abuja, October 2, 2025 — The Sultan...

Barack Obama Celebrates 33rd Wedding Anniversary with Michelle Obama

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Washington, October 3, 2025 — Former U.S....

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Kneels to Thank Husband After Returning to National Assembly

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Naija247news – Abuja, October 3, 2025 — Senator Natasha...

Eric Chelle Names 23-Man Super Eagles Squad for Crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Against Lesotho, Benin

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Naija247news – Lagos, October 3, 2025 — Head coach...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Sultan of Sokoto Urges Nigerians to Understand True Meaning of Jihad, Counters Extremism

Top Stories 0
Naija247news – Abuja, October 2, 2025 — The Sultan...

Barack Obama Celebrates 33rd Wedding Anniversary with Michelle Obama

Arts & Entertainment 0
Naija247news – Washington, October 3, 2025 — Former U.S....

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Kneels to Thank Husband After Returning to National Assembly

Political Analysis & Opinion 0
Naija247news – Abuja, October 3, 2025 — Senator Natasha...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria