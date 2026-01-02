Abia First Lady Welcomes First Baby Of 2026, Donates Cash And Relief Items To Family

The First Lady of Abia State, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, has welcomed the first baby of the year 2026 at the Akirika Ukwu Primary Healthcare Centre in Ukwa East Local Government Area, describing the birth as a joyful symbol of hope for the state and the nation.

Naija247News gathered that the newborn, named Oluebubechi Nwatuobi Excessgrace, arrived at exactly 12:43 a.m. on January 1, 2026, weighing 3kg at birth. During her visit to the healthcare centre, Mrs. Otti presented the infant and her mother with essential items, including bags of rice, milk, sanitary materials, and cooking oil, alongside a cash donation of N1 million to support postnatal care.

In a touching moment, the Abia First Lady further named the baby “Ihuoma,” praying that she would grow in peace, grace and divine favour. Naija247News understands that the gesture formed part of the state government’s effort to show compassion to mothers and promote confidence in public health facilities.

Mrs. Otti noted that the safe delivery at a government-owned primary healthcare centre reflects ongoing improvements in the state’s health sector. She encouraged expectant mothers to utilise public hospitals, assuring them of quality care and professional support. She also urged the parents to raise their child with strong moral values that would shape her into a responsible citizen.

Naija247News gathered that the Abia State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Enoch Uche, commended the First Lady for her consistent advocacy and interventions supporting the healthcare system. He stated that her efforts complement Governor Alex Otti’s reforms aimed at strengthening maternal and child healthcare delivery across the state.

The Matron of the healthcare facility, Ms. Kasarachi Emmanuel, expressed appreciation for the visit, saying the support was both encouraging and impactful for the centre and the beneficiaries.

The parents of the baby, Mr. Nwatuobi Chiagozie and Mrs. Blessing Chinagozie, natives of Itungwa in Obingwa Local Government Area, were overwhelmed with gratitude. Naija247News understands that they described the support as a blessing that made the arrival of their daughter even more memorable.

Observers note that New Year baby celebrations have become a symbolic way for state governments to highlight maternal care and welfare services. In Abia, the visit also underscored the administration’s commitment to investing in public health infrastructure and patient welfare.

Naija247News reports that residents welcomed the gesture, viewing it as a humane start to the year and a reflection of renewed focus on community-centred governance in the state.

Babatunde Ogunsakin I am a results-driven professional with proven expertise in News Writing, Product Management, Customer Engagement, Business Development, International Education, Research, Community Development and Leadership. With a solid academic foundation in History and International Studies, I combine analytical depth with strategic insight to craft impactful stories, drive growth initiatives, and deliver innovative solutions aligned with global trends and the UN SDGs. My professional versatility is underscored by a strong ability to communicate effectively, inform diverse audiences, and contribute meaningfully to both media and development-oriented platforms.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.