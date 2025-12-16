Abia Enacts Startup Law, Launches Electric Bus Scheme

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Umuahia, Dec. 15, 2025 (NAN) – Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has assented to the Startup Bill passed by the State House of Assembly, officially enacting it as the Abia State Startup Law 2025.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Okey Kanu, announced this on Monday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.

Kanu explained that the law is designed to domesticate and implement the Nigerian Startup Act 2022 within Abia. It provides a framework to foster innovation, support tech-enabled startups, nurture digital talent, and position Abia as a hub for technology and innovation.

“The law applies to companies with major operations in Abia and startups duly recognized and labeled under the national Act,” Kanu said.

The commissioner also unveiled plans to launch a state-owned electric bus mass transit scheme under the Abia Transport Transformation Project. The first batch of 20 electric buses arrived in November, with another 20 expected early next year. The initial phase will see about 100 buses deployed.

Designed specifically for Abia, the 40-seater buses can travel up to 400 kilometers on a single charge and come equipped with modern safety and comfort features, including cameras, charging ports, disability access, emergency exits, and fire extinguishers. Kanu said the initiative would place Abia at the forefront of clean and environmentally friendly mass transit in Nigeria.

In addition, Kanu revealed that the Abia 25-Year Development Plan would be unveiled on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, in an event that will include development partners, advisory council members, local government chairmen, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders.

On healthcare, the Abia Global Medical Mission commenced on Monday and will run until Dec. 20, 2025, offering free advanced medical services across designated centres.

The commissioner also noted that 850 youths would graduate from the second cohort of the Abia Techrise ICT Training Programme on Saturday, bringing the total number of beneficiaries trained in 2025 to 1,399.

Kanu added that the Ministry of Works continues direct labour interventions on major roads ahead of the yuletide and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. Security agencies have been placed on full alert to safeguard lives and property across the state.

(NAN) www.nannews.ng

