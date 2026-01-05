Abducted Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in U.S. Court as Trump Escalates Threats Over Venezuela

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 (Naija247news) – Abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges on Monday in a dramatic U.S. courtroom appearance, insisting he remains the legitimate president of Venezuela and describing himself as “innocent” and a “decent man.”

Maduro’s court appearance comes after a military operation by U.S. forces on Saturday that also targeted multiple locations across Venezuela. The operation, which included the unprecedented abduction of a sitting head of state, has sent shockwaves through the international community.

In Washington, President Donald Trump defended the operation and insisted that the United States now controls Venezuela’s political transition. Trump further threatened additional military action not only against Venezuela but also against Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who dismissed the threat as “illegitimate.” Trump also issued a stern warning to Mexico, stating it must “get its act together” in the context of regional security.

Back in Caracas, interim President Delcy Rodriguez called for a “balanced and respectful” relationship with Washington during the transition period, urging diplomacy amid heightened tensions.

The United Nations Security Council has announced an emergency session to discuss the U.S. action, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that the operation sets a dangerous international precedent.

The operation has also sparked local reactions among the Venezuelan diaspora. Fabiana Hernandez, a Venezuelan-born architect now living in Manhattan, told reporters during an afternoon courthouse protest that she supported the U.S. action. “We’re happy that Maduro was captured,” she said. “He’s not the president of Venezuela, so we’re fighting to get the tyranny out from years ago.”

Legal experts in New York noted the unprecedented nature of the case, with the abduction of a sitting foreign head of state raising complex questions about international law, sovereignty, and the legality of extraterritorial U.S. operations. Analysts expect the case to dominate U.S.-Latin America relations for months, with potential ripple effects across regional security and diplomacy.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.