Abbas Hints at Constitutional Amendment for Single-Day Elections in Nigeria

Naija247news – Abuja, October 3, 2025 – Nigeria may be heading toward a fundamental overhaul of its electoral process, as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, revealed that lawmakers are considering a constitutional amendment to ensure that all elections—presidential, parliamentary, governorship, and state assembly—are conducted on the same day.

Currently, Nigeria’s elections are staggered: presidential and national assembly polls are held simultaneously, while governorship and state house of assembly elections are conducted separately, often weeks later. Abbas told a visiting delegation from the European Union (EU) that the proposed shift to a single-day election calendar could increase voter turnout, reduce logistical fatigue, and enhance credibility in future polls.

Broader Electoral Reform Agenda

The single-day election proposal is part of a wider package of electoral reforms under consideration in the National Assembly. Other reforms include:

Reserved seats for women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) to promote inclusivity.

Financial autonomy for state legislatures and local governments.

Defined roles for traditional rulers in governance.

A streamlined electoral calendar to reduce costs and political disruption.

“We believe holding all elections on the same day will not only cut down on the length of the process but also encourage greater voter participation,” Abbas said. “This is part of our commitment to ensure that the 2027 election is far more credible and participatory than that of 2023.”

EU’s Role and the Road Ahead

The Speaker appealed to the EU to support advocacy and awareness efforts, stressing that any constitutional amendment would still require approval by state assemblies, in line with Nigeria’s federal system.

Past attempts to unify election days—debated during constitutional reviews in 2014 and 2017—failed due to political resistance from governors and ruling party structures, who feared that simultaneous elections could weaken local incumbency advantages.

Implications for 2027

If passed, the reform would mark one of the most significant structural shifts in Nigeria’s democratic process since 1999. Analysts argue that while same-day elections could reduce voter fatigue and limit opportunities for electoral manipulation, they would also pose massive logistical challenges for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which would have to deliver and manage multiple ballot papers across 176,000 polling units nationwide.

Still, Abbas’ statement underscores a growing appetite within the legislature for reforms that address the low voter turnout witnessed in the 2023 general election, where fewer than 30% of registered voters participated.

Next Steps

The National Assembly is expected to vote later this month on a series of constitutional alteration bills, with the single-day election proposal among the most contentious. Whether state assemblies will back the measure remains to be seen.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.