Abba Yusuf demands removal of Kano CP over Independence Day snub

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has openly called for the immediate removal of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, citing his conspicuous absence and the withdrawal of police personnel during Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration.

Speaking at the Sani Abacha Stadium during the official ceremony, Governor Yusuf condemned what he described as an “unprofessional and disloyal” act by the police commissioner. He said the absence of Bakori and his officers from the parade was not only disrespectful but also a clear deviation from professional conduct expected of law enforcement at such a national event.

“As you can see, on this historic and independent anniversary of Nigeria, the Commissioner of Police decided to pull out of the parade along with his own personnel,” the governor stated before a large crowd of attendees.

Governor Yusuf, visibly displeased, stressed that his administration, and the people of Kano, do not condone what he termed a “partisan and unethical” attitude from those entrusted with public safety.

“Let me say in particular that I would like to seize this opportunity as a Nigerian, as a Kano citizen, and as the chief security officer of Kano State, to condemn the unethical and partisan attitude of the current Commissioner of Police in Kano State,” he said.

The governor appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take swift action by relieving CP Bakori of his duties, asserting that such conduct undermines the principles of public service and national unity.

“He was nowhere to be found with the other personnel. This is unprofessional. This is disloyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria… I now wish to take this opportunity to call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to remove the state commissioner of police,” Yusuf added.

Despite the controversy, the governor noted that Kano remains peaceful, attributing the stability to the goodwill of its residents. He also advised security agencies to steer clear of partisan politics and focus on their constitutional responsibilities.

“Today, every Nigerian is happy to celebrate the independence of this country… But security agencies in Kano, in particular, shouldn’t be involving themselves in partisan politics, which will do no good to all of us in Kano State and in Nigeria, of course,” he concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.