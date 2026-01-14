A Tax That Adds No Value Should Not Remain: Why Nigeria’s New Tax Reform Risks Strangling the Masses

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 13, 2026 (Naija247news) – There is a Yoruba proverb that captures the heart of good governance and moral accountability: “Orisa ti ko gbe eniyan ye, ki o fi aye eniyan si gege bi o ti ba aye eni.”

A deity that cannot add value to one’s life should leave that life exactly as it found it.

This wisdom is painfully relevant as Nigeria grapples with a newly introduced tax reform that threatens to deepen hardship for millions of citizens already struggling to survive. A policy that claims to strengthen public revenue but instead strips citizens of dignity, purchasing power, and economic stability is not reform—it is punishment.

The reality is simple and troubling: the new tax regime will impose chronic hardship on depositors, particularly low- and middle-income earners. Money that is already insufficient for daily living will now be repeatedly reduced through multiple deductions across the financial system.

For many Nigerians, especially civil servants, taxes are already deducted at source before salaries are even paid. These workers do not evade tax. They do not hide income. They bear the burden honestly. Subjecting the same income to further deductions through banking transactions amounts to double taxation and institutionalised shortchanging.

The situation is no better for ordinary bank users. Whether through withdrawals, deposits, or electronic transfers, Nigerians are already paying fees to banks. Now, layered deductions further erode personal savings—money earned through hard labour and rigorous daily engagement.

Worse still, Nigerians are already paying Value Added Tax (VAT) on virtually every essential item purchased—from foodstuffs in the market to basic household supplies. By the time income is earned, taxed, spent, deposited, transferred, and withdrawn, the same money has been taxed multiple times in different forms.

This is not revenue mobilisation. It is economic suffocation.

Traders and small business owners are among the worst hit. Their working capital—often modest and fragile—is constantly cycled through bank accounts. With each transaction, deductions quietly eat into capital, gradually shrinking businesses that already face inflation, weak consumer demand, and rising operating costs.

A trader does not need a lecture on national revenue targets; what they need is capital preservation, stability, and predictable policy. When daily transactions begin to erode capital instead of building it, businesses die quietly—and unemployment grows.

Let it be clear: there is nothing inherently wrong with the Federal Government seeking to increase internally generated revenue. Nigeria needs funds to run its affairs, maintain infrastructure, and meet social obligations. However, how revenue is raised matters just as much as how much is raised.

A government that turns first to the pockets of the poor while billions stolen from public coffers remain unrecovered is not pursuing reform—it is choosing the path of least resistance.

Nigeria does not suffer from a lack of taxable citizens; it suffers from a failure to recover looted public funds. Trillions of naira meant for roads, power, healthcare, and education have disappeared over decades. These funds did not vanish into thin air. They are traceable.

Empowered whistle-blowers, strengthened anti-corruption agencies, and genuine political will could recover substantial sums—enough to fund development projects without further impoverishing citizens who already pay their dues.

True reform should target leakages, waste, and elite impunity, not the survival accounts of workers, traders, and retirees.

Economic policy must be judged not only by spreadsheets and revenue projections, but by its impact on human lives. When policy choices lead to hunger, shrinking businesses, and rising despair, the moral cost outweighs any fiscal gain.

Nigeria’s economy cannot be revived by strangling consumption, discouraging savings, and punishing honest participation in the financial system. An economy grows when citizens are empowered—not when they are bled dry through silent deductions.

I therefore urge the Federal Government and all stakeholders to reconsider and urgently review this tax policy. Any reform that threatens to choke the economy, widen inequality, and deepen poverty must be reversed or redesigned.

A policy that adds no value to the lives of the people should not remain in force.

Because in the end, governance—like deity—must justify its place in the lives of those it claims to serve.