A shrinking opposition: Are defections pushing Nigeria towards a one-party state?

Nigeria’s political landscape is undergoing a dramatic shift as a surge of defections from opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), continues to swell the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Despite repeated assurances from the APC that it is not steering the nation toward a one-party system, recent developments suggest otherwise, prompting concerns among political analysts and civil society groups.

Over the past year, high-profile governors, lawmakers and influential political figures have dumped their parties to align with the APC. Many of the defectors attribute their move to the need for “national alignment,” while critics insist it is driven by the lure of federal power, protection from local political battles, and access to patronage networks.

Human rights activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju blamed the weakening opposition for the rising trend. He argued that opposition parties have failed to reorganize and build strong internal structures that could counter the dominance of the ruling party. Adeyanju warned that the collapse of political competition poses a threat to constitutional democracy, especially in regions like the South-East where mass defections were previously unthinkable.

Analysts also fear that as the opposition space shrinks, Nigeria risks losing democratic accountability. Austin Okai of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) described the wave of defections as a “dangerous sign” that undermines the purpose of democracy. He argued that many defectors are fleeing poor performance records, seeking safety under the presidency’s overwhelming power. Okai called for reforms to reduce the influence of the presidency in national politics.

Nigeria has experienced dominant-party eras before. Under former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, the PDP once controlled more than 25 states and held a majority in the National Assembly. However, the party’s decline began with the exit of the G-5 governors in 2013, a split that paved the way for the APC’s historic victory in 2015.

Peter Ameh, former IPAC chairman, described the current streak of defections as the most damaging in Nigeria’s political history. He accused the APC of prioritizing defections over governance and warned that the trend undermines multi-party democracy. According to him, a vibrant opposition is essential for correcting policy failures and preventing political monopoly.

Under the APC-led federal government, several PDP governors have defected, including Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Douye Diri (Bayelsa). This pattern contrasts sharply with the 2013–2014 wave, when governors defected away from the ruling party rather than toward it.

Civil society organisations fear that Nigeria may be drifting toward a de facto one-party state. Public accountability advocate Ezenwa Nwagwu noted that weak party ideologies are at the heart of the problem, arguing that defections are driven not by principles but by patronage. He said political actors simply switch factions while maintaining the same political culture, stressing that genuine opposition must be ideological rather than personality-driven.

With the 2027 general election approaching, the implications of these defections are far-reaching. Some analysts argue that the APC may face little resistance at the polls if the opposition continues to crumble. Adeyanju also criticised some non-APC governors, such as Seyi Makinde and Alex Otti, for allegedly defending unpopular federal policies instead of strengthening the opposition.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.