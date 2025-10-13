Menu
Christianity

A Pillar of Faith Transitions to Glory: Tribute to Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Armstrong Takang, Ph.D

Today, a great light has been extinguished. The passing of one of the Fathers of the Faith, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, marks an immeasurable loss to the Church in Nigeria and, indeed, the global Christian community. Through the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), the world witnessed a decades-long international evangelistic mission that shaped the evolution of the church and transformed countless lives and communities.

Father Ukpai’s passing is not only a national loss but also a deeply personal one. He was my first cousin and the leader of our extended family—the Ndi Ekere family of Asaga, Ohafia, Abia State. He was the binding force that held the family together in love, fraternity, and harmony. His departure has left an unfillable void in our hearts.

On a more intimate level, he was a father to me. His fatherly love, wise counsel, fervent prayers, and transformative mentorship molded my life in ways words can scarcely capture. He stood as my enduring pillar of support and spiritual compass, guiding me through life’s mazy paths with grace and wisdom.

To have been personally nurtured and mentored by so great a man until his final days is a privilege of a lifetime. As my family and I grapple with the pain of his departure, we take solace in the life he lived—the souls he won, the communities he built, and the faith he strengthened. We are comforted by the assurance that he has been welcomed home to his eternal reward.

But Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai’s impact extended far beyond the pulpit. Across Nigeria and beyond—from his hometown of Asaga in Ohafia, to his Uyo, Akwa Ibom mission base—his influence in community development, education, and social transformation remains evident. He believed deeply in the power of community and in the potential of God-fearing citizens to shape the destiny of a nation.

His life stands as a model of spiritual leadership and social renewal—a call to the Church and to the nation to rise in integrity, faith, and service. Nigeria has indeed lost a worthy son, but his legacy of faith, humility, and service endures.

May his memory remain a beacon of truth and purpose for generations to come.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest and comfort all who mourn his passing.

Dr. Armstrong Takang

On behalf of the Ndi Ekere Family of Asaga, Ohafia, Abia State

Labour Party Crisis: Senator Usman’s Leadership Not in Dispute, Says Candidates’ Forum
Unilorin, KWASU join nationwide strike as ASUU demands better working conditions
