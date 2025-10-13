“A New Nigeria Is POssible” — Peter Obi Prays for Unity and Leadership on Rome Pilgrimage

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has embarked on a spiritual pilgrimage to Rome, seeking divine intervention for Nigeria amid ongoing political, social, and economic challenges.

Obi disclosed the trip in a statement via X, urging Nigerians to remain steadfast as the nation navigates difficult times. He revealed that he used the pilgrimage to “take Nigeria’s situation to God,” offering prayers for unity, peace, and responsible leadership.

“With hearts full of gratitude, we thanked God that, despite our differences and the many challenges faced over 65 years of independence, He has kept us together as one nation,” Obi said.

During the pilgrimage, Obi and his wife visited the four major Papal Basilicas in Rome — St. Mary Major, St. Paul Outside the Walls, St. John Lateran, and St. Peter’s Basilica — where they met with other Nigerian pilgrims. The visit coincided with the Jubilee Year, celebrated every 25 years, marking a time for prayer, reflection, and renewal.

Obi shared that the pilgrimage included passing through the Holy Doors of each basilica, praying for God’s mercy and intervention in Nigeria. At St. Mary Major, they prayed at the grave of the late Pope Francis; at St. Paul Outside the Walls, they were received by Cardinal James Harvey; and at St. John Lateran, they joined other pilgrims in prayers. The pilgrimage concluded at St. Peter’s Basilica, where Obi and his wife participated in the Papal General Audience and were received by Pope Leo XIV, appealing for prayers for Nigeria.

Obi emphasised that while he believes in the power of prayer, Nigerians must not surrender to fatalism. “Faith does not absolve us of responsibility; rather, it calls us to action. As Nigerians, we must each continue to do our part – with honesty, diligence, and love – for the healing and progress of our country,” he said.

Obi concluded by reaffirming his hope for the nation, stating, “A new Nigeria is POssible.”

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.