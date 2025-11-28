98% of Nigerian Workers to Be Exempted From Personal Income Tax Under New Regime — Presidential Tax Reforms Chair

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has announced that at least 98% of Nigerian workers will no longer pay personal income tax once the government’s new tax regime takes effect in January 2026.

Speaking at a public forum, Oyedele said the tax reforms are aimed at reducing the financial burden on low- and middle-income earners while ensuring fairness and efficiency within Nigeria’s revenue system.

According to him, Nigerians earning the current national minimum wage of ₦70,000 will be fully exempted from personal income tax. He added that even those earning slightly higher salaries—₦80,000 to ₦90,000 monthly—would also fall within the exemption threshold.

“Only individuals earning above ₦2 million per month will experience an upward review in personal income tax,” he emphasized.

Tax Relief for Small Businesses

Unveiling additional incentives, Oyedele announced that beginning in 2026, small enterprises with an annual turnover not exceeding ₦100 million will be exempted from paying Value Added Tax (VAT).

He explained that the reforms are part of a broader strategy to simplify Nigeria’s complex tax system, reduce multiple taxation, boost productivity, and support small business growth.

The upcoming tax framework, expected to be unveiled in detail before implementation, aims to provide Nigerians with a more transparent, predictable, and equitable tax structure.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.