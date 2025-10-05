“98.98% of Nigeria’s Bank Deposits Are Fully Insured,” Says NDIC Boss

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) currently provides full insurance coverage for 98.98 per cent of total deposits in Deposit Money Banks, the Corporation’s Managing Director, Mr. Thompson Sunday, has disclosed.

Speaking at the NDIC Special Day during the 20th Abuja International Trade Fair, themed “Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives and Taxation”, Mr. Sunday reaffirmed the Corporation’s commitment to financial sector stability in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Represented by the Director of Performance Management, Mrs. Bimpe Akande, he explained:

“Currently, the NDIC insures depositors of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Mobile Money Operators, and Non-Interest Banks up to a coverage limit of five million naira. Depositors of Payment Service Banks (PSBs), Microfinance Banks (MFBs), and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) are insured up to two million naira. This enhanced coverage ensures that approximately 98.98% of total depositors in DMBs, 99.27% in MFBs, 99.34% in PMBs, and 99.99% in PSBs are protected, reflecting NDIC’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling its mandate.”

Mr. Sunday highlighted the NDIC’s role in promoting financial inclusion and stability, assuring depositors that their funds are secure even in the event of bank failures.

“Depositors with balances exceeding the insured coverage receive an initial payment up to the maximum insured amount. Remaining balances are paid through liquidation dividends, usually on a pro-rata basis from the sale of the failed bank’s assets and recovered debts,” he added.

He further warned the public against Ponzi schemes and fraudulent investment platforms, emphasizing that NDIC’s mandate is to protect legitimate bank deposits and maintain confidence in Nigeria’s financial system

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.