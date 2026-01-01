8 Killed, 11 Injured in Ogun Expressway Crash

Abeokuta, Jan. 1, 2026 (Naija247news) – Eight persons were killed and 11 others injured in a road crash at the NASFAT turning point on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed the incident on Thursday in Abeokuta.

According to TRACE spokesman Babatunde Akinbiyi, the crash occurred around 3:00 p.m. and involved a Mazda bus and a Volvo truck.

“An eyewitness said the truck attempted a U-turn towards Ibadan when the speeding Mazda bus rammed into it. Twenty-one people were involved; eight died, while 11 were injured. Two adult males escaped unhurt,” Akinbiyi said.

Rescue operations were carried out by TRACE, the Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Ogun State Emergency Management Agency (OGSEMA).

Four injured victims were taken to the State Hospital, while seven others received treatment at FAMOBIS Hospital, Lotto. The wrecked vehicles were moved to RCCG Police Station, and the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

Reporting by Naija247news Staff in Lagos, Nigeria.