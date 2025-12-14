76,534 Voters Registered in Akwa Ibom as INEC Phase One of CVR Concludes

Uyo, Dec. 13, 2025 (NAN) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has successfully registered 76,534 voters in Akwa Ibom State during the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom, Mr. Obo Effanga, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday, noting that the registration exercise ran from August 25 to December 10, 2025.

Effanga urged all registrants to take advantage of the preliminary voters’ register display, scheduled from December 15 to December 21, at the 31 Local Government Area offices across the state. He said this period allows citizens to verify their personal details and file claims or objections where necessary.

“The display window is also critical for reporting names that should not be on the register, particularly foreigners or deceased individuals,” Effanga explained.

The electoral commissioner further confirmed that the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration will commence on January 5, 2026, as the commission continues to ensure that eligible citizens are properly registered ahead of upcoming elections.

INEC’s proactive approach, he added, is part of its broader efforts to strengthen voter participation, transparency, and credibility in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.