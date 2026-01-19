7.5% VAT: Customers cry out, want CBN to caution banks over exploitations

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 18, 2026 (NAN) – Many bank customers in Nigeria have expressed frustration over the newly introduced 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on selected electronic banking services, warning that the additional charges could discourage citizens from using banking platforms.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, customers called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to monitor banks closely and ensure they do not exploit the VAT implementation.

Although the tax applies only to service fees and not the amounts being transferred, many customers reported significant debits from their accounts, describing the charges as discouraging.

Mrs Evelyn Oputa, a bank customer, lamented the rising burden of bank charges and taxes on ordinary Nigerians.

“In December alone, I was charged N1,680 for SMS alerts, and this month, stamp duty charges also increased. I bought something and received a debit of N250 covering stamp duty, NIP transfer, electronic money transfer levy, card maintenance fee, and other charges. While banks remit stamp duties to the government, VAT remittance now adds to the burden. We, the customers, will be the ones paying,” Oputa said.

Mr Akolam Nzeh, another customer, accused the government of prioritizing revenue collection over citizens’ welfare, urging that the taxes be channeled toward improving infrastructure.

“It feels like 2026 will be a year of taxes in this country. Everywhere you turn, there is a new tax. Yet salaries have not increased, and bank charges continue to rise,” Nzeh said.

Mr Segun Agboola appealed to the CBN to monitor banks closely and prevent charges above the permissible limits.

A banker, who spoke anonymously, assured that financial institutions would not exploit customers in VAT remittances, emphasizing that customers are the foundation of banking operations.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) mandated all financial institutions – including commercial banks, microfinance banks, and electronic money transfer operators – to begin VAT collection and remittance from January 19, 2026.

The tax applies to a range of electronic banking charges, including:

Mobile banking transfer fees

USSD transaction fees

Card issuance and activation fees

Point of Sale (PoS) transaction fees

Loan processing and documentation fees

The VAT will be calculated on the service fee, not the principal amount of transactions