Nigeria, Africa’s largest telecommunications market, is opening its skies to new satellite internet providers as Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite unit secures regulatory approval to operate across the country.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued seven-year commercial satellite permits to Amazon LEO (Project Kuiper), Israel-based NSLComm, and Germany’s Satelio IoT Services, allowing them to deploy non-geostationary satellite systems over Nigerian territory starting in 2026.

The move positions Amazon as a direct competitor to Elon Musk’s Starlink, which currently dominates Nigeria’s satellite broadband segment, and signals a new phase in the country’s digital connectivity strategy.

Amazon Joins a Starlink-Dominated Market

Under the approval, Amazon received a landing permit valid from February 2026 to February 2033, authorising its planned 3,236-satellite Ka-band constellation to deliver fixed broadband, mobile satellite services, and connectivity for moving platforms such as ships and aircraft.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, has rapidly transformed Nigeria’s satellite internet landscape. By the end of the second quarter of 2025, the service had accumulated 66,523 subscribers, making it Nigeria’s second-largest internet service provider, despite its premium pricing.

The surge highlighted Nigeria’s pent-up demand for stable, high-speed internet, particularly in areas underserved by fibre and mobile networks.

However, affordability remains a concern. Starlink’s monthly subscription now stands at approximately $38, up from about $25 in early 2024, following regulatory intervention that prevented steeper price increases amid currency volatility and rising import costs.

New Players, Broader Competition

Alongside Amazon, the NCC cleared NSLComm to deploy its 264-satellite BeetleSat-1 network, while Satelio IoT Services received approval for a planned 491-satellite Internet-of-Things (IoT) constellation, although only one satellite is currently in orbit.

According to the NCC, opening the market to multiple satellite operators is expected to accelerate broadband rollout, especially in remote and rural areas where traditional infrastructure has struggled.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper enters the market with significant financial resources and a phased rollout strategy. Industry tracker Space in Africa reports that the company has already opened a waitlist for government agencies, businesses, and individual users, and began enterprise preview testing in November 2025.

Full commercial operations are not expected before the second quarter of 2026, as Amazon continues scaling its constellation and local support infrastructure. Under U.S. regulatory requirements, the company must deploy at least half of its satellites by mid-2026.

Africa’s Satellite Connectivity Race

Nigeria’s decision reflects a broader continental shift toward satellite broadband as African governments seek faster routes to digital inclusion.

With Starlink proving market demand and Amazon adding competitive pressure, analysts expect improvements in service quality and potential downward pressure on pricing over time.

As satellite operators race to expand coverage, the outcome could reshape access to education, healthcare, financial services, and digital commerce across Africa.

For Nigeria, the contest unfolding in low-Earth orbit marks a pivotal moment in narrowing the digital divide — one satellite at a time.