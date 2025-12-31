ICE Arrests Nigerian Man for Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, and Drug Sales in the U.S.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a Nigerian national, Ibrahim Tunde Ijaoba, on multiple criminal charges, including aggravated assault, armed robbery, and drug trafficking, authorities confirmed on Monday, December 29, 2025.

According to ICE, Ijaoba is a former member of the Bloods, a notorious violent street gang, and had entered the United States illegally.

“Ibrahim Tunde Ijaoba is a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria and former member of the Bloods — a notoriously violent street gang. He entered illegally and then racked up an extensive rap sheet that includes convictions for aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm, assault & aggravated assault, armed robbery, obstruction, drug sales, and escaping police custody,” the statement read.

ICE confirmed that Ijaoba has a final removal order and is currently in custody awaiting deportation.

The arrest highlights ongoing efforts by U.S. authorities to enforce immigration laws and target criminal activity linked to illegal entry and gang involvement.

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.