FCCPC Seals Ikeja DISCO Office in Consumer Rights Crackdown

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the head office of one of the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) in Ikeja, Lagos, as part of ongoing enforcement actions against consumer rights violations in the power sector. The drastic move underscores the federal watchdog’s intensifying efforts to hold service providers accountable over alleged breaches of consumer protections and persistent complaints about billing irregularities and poor service delivery.

Naija247News gathered that the enforcement action unfolded early Tuesday morning, when FCCPC operatives arrived at the Ikeja DISCO headquarters to execute a closure order issued by the commission. Staff and visitors were reportedly barred from entering the premises as officials affixed official seals to the building’s main entrance and service counters, amidst heightened media interest.

Naija247News understands that the closure follows months of mounting grievances from electricity consumers across Lagos and surrounding states, alleging unfair billing practices, unexplained tariff increases, prolonged outages, and unresponsive customer service. According to sources within the FCCPC, repeated attempts to engage the DISCO on resolving the issues amicably were met with limited commitment, prompting the consumer protection agency to escalate enforcement measures.

At a briefing outside the sealed complex, a senior FCCPC official reiterated the commission’s mandate to safeguard consumers from exploitative business practices and reiterated that no service provider, regardless of size or influence, is above regulatory compliance. The official told journalists that the action reflects the agency’s resolve to ensure that utility companies adhere strictly to consumer rights standards as stipulated in Nigerian law.

Naija247News reports that commuters and small business owners who depend on steady electricity supply reacted with mixed emotions. While some welcomed the crackdown as a long‑overdue intervention to compel better service and fair billing, others expressed concern over potential disruptions in customer complaint handling and other administrative services normally accessed at the Ikeja DISCO headquarters.

Naija247News gathered that the FCCPC has assured the public that essential services such as bill payments and customer support will continue through alternative channels as the engagement with the DISCO progresses. The commission also confirmed that it will work with relevant agencies, including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to monitor compliance and reopen the office once conditions for consumer protection are satisfactorily met.

Naija247News understands that the sealed DISCO has yet to issue an official response to the closure order, although insiders hint at planned legal challenges to contest the FCCPC’s jurisdiction and enforcement approach. Meanwhile, consumer rights advocates have applauded the action, urging continued vigilance and firm regulatory oversight to protect electricity consumers nationwide.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.