Lai Mohammed Rebukes Lekki Toll Gate Massacre Report as “Fake News,” Ignites Fresh Media War

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has vehemently dismissed recent claims of a massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS protests as “fake news,” intensifying ongoing tensions over the narrative of what transpired on that fateful night in October 2020. The minister’s rebuttal came during a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, where he sought to reaffirm the government’s position on the controversial report.

Naija247News gathered that Mohammed’s comments were prompted by renewed public discourse surrounding a report endorsed by civil society groups and international observers alleging that peaceful protesters were killed when military forces engaged demonstrators at the Lekki Toll Gate. According to the minister, these assertions are not only inaccurate but also designed to undermine Nigeria’s security institutions and fuel disunity.

Naija247News understands that while addressing journalists, Mohammed urged Nigerians and the international community to exercise caution against misinformation that he says “paints Nigeria in a negative light.” He stressed that the government will not be swayed by what he described as “unverified and sensationalised claims” that contradict official accounts of the events. The minister asserted that ongoing investigations by judicial bodies have yet to produce conclusive evidence that security forces committed mass killings at the toll plaza.

In his remarks, the information minister underscored the complexities of the #EndSARS protests, noting that while the demonstrations began as a legitimate call for police reform, they were later infiltrated by criminal elements. He reiterated that any loss of life during the protests is regrettable, but maintained that the narrative of a deliberate massacre is exaggerated and misleading.

Naija247News reports that civil rights activists, families of victims, and some international human rights organisations have consistently rejected official narratives, insisting that credible evidence exists to support claims of excessive force. These groups argue that transparency and accountability remain critical to national healing and trust in public institutions.

Naija247News gathered that the clash over competing narratives has reignited debates among legal experts, historians and political commentators, with some urging an independent, forensic investigation to conclusively address lingering questions about the events at Lekki.

Meanwhile, opposition figures have accused the government of attempting to rewrite history and suppress dissent. They argue that denying documented testimonies and multimedia evidence undermines democratic principles and the rights of citizens to seek truth and justice.

As the controversy persists, Naija247News understands that public sentiment remains deeply divided, with many Nigerians calling for greater openness and closure on one of the most defining episodes of recent socio‑political activism in the country.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.