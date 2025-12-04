Ondo APC Leaders Back Aiyedatiwa to Lead Tinubu’s 2027 Campaign in State

Top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South have formally urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the sole leader of his re‑election campaign within Ondo State ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija247News gathered that the call was issued during a stakeholders’ meeting led by APC elders in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area, where party leaders argued that the APC constitution vests the state’s leadership in the sitting governor, thereby precluding parallel leadership structures. The resolution, read by Senatorial Chairman Simidele Odimayo, emphasised that having multiple campaign heads would undermine party unity and the effectiveness of grassroots mobilisation.

The gathering, which included state house members, local council chairs, commissioners, party stalwarts and grassroots stakeholders, voiced full endorsement for Tinubu’s second-term bid, citing what they described as his “impressive performance” within two years in office. They stated that Governor Aiyedatiwa, as party leader in the state, is best placed to drive the campaign machinery cohesively.

Naija247News understands that several federal infrastructure projects currently underway in Ondo State, including the expansion of the Ore–Ondo–Akure road, the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, and the establishment of a Federal Teaching Hospital in Akure, were cited as evidence of increased federal attention under Tinubu’s leadership, underpinning the decision to rally behind his re‑election under Aiyedatiwa’s stewardship.

In a statement read by the deputy speaker of the State Assembly, the Governor’s office reaffirmed its commitment to good governance, listing recent projects such as concrete walkways for riverine communities, a planned deep sea port in Ilaje, revitalisation of over 100 healthcare centres, and a statewide hepatitis‑B eradication campaign. These developments, they argued, demonstrate Ondo’s readiness for continued development and alignment with the overall national agenda.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.