Obasanjo wanted third term, Orji Kalu tells all

9, October 2025/Naija 247news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been accused of lying about his alleged third-term ambition by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. In a recent interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Kalu claimed that Obasanjo personally informed him of his intention to seek a third term in office.

The Alleged Third Term Ambition

According to Kalu, Obasanjo called him to the Presidential Villa and revealed his plan to extend his stay in office beyond the constitutional limit. “He called me to the Villa and told me he wanted a third term, and I told him no,” Kalu stated. He added that his refusal to support the move led to a rift between them. Kalu further alleged that Obasanjo distributed money to lawmakers to secure their support for the constitutional amendment, citing a specific instance where ₦50 million was offered to him.

International Intervention

Kalu claimed that he reached out to international leaders, including former US President George W. Bush, former South African President Thabo Mbeki, and Nelson Mandela, to help stop Obasanjo’s alleged plan. “We stopped him with the help of former US President Bush,” Kalu stated.

Obasanjo’s Denial

Obasanjo had previously denied seeking a third term, comparing the allegations to his successful push for Nigeria’s debt relief, which he described as a far tougher feat. However, Kalu insists that Obasanjo’s denial is a lie, and many people who were part of the period are still alive to confirm the truth.

The revelation has sparked a heated debate about Nigeria’s political history. While Obasanjo maintains his innocence, Kalu’s claims have added a new layer of complexity to the country’s political narrative. As the matter stands, it remains to be seen how this development will affect the country’s political landscape .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.