Igbos Made Me President – Goodluck Jonathan Credits 90% of 2010 Victory to Igbo Loyalty Over South-South Support

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has made a heartfelt revelation about the pivotal role the Igbo people played in his historic rise to the presidency in 2010, calling their support a defining moment in his political journey.

Speaking during a private gathering, Jonathan said it was not his own South-South region that brought him into office, but rather the unwavering loyalty and courage of the Igbo people.

“It was the Igbos who made me President in May 2010. The Igbos stood by me, they fought for me, and some even paid the ultimate price because of their support,” the former president stated.

According to Jonathan, many Igbos left their homes in Lagos and other parts of the country to travel to the South-East just to cast their votes in his favour, demonstrating deep loyalty and commitment to his cause.

“During the vote count, it was an Igbo man who stood up and challenged Jega right inside the INEC hall. He was the only one fighting, asking questions, insisting on fairness, just to make sure I would not be robbed of victory,” Jonathan recounted, referring to the then INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega.

He went on to make a startling claim: “Let the truth be told: 90 percent of the votes that made me President came from Igboland, not from my own South-South. In fact, many from the South-South sold their votes against me.”

Jonathan described the emotional bond he shares with the Igbo people, stating that they embraced him as a brother and stood by him even when others from his own region turned their backs.

“My dear Ijaw people, never forget this truth, the Igbos love us. They embraced me like one of their own. We, on the other hand, have not always been fair to them. Let us not fight or neglect a brother who has loved us so deeply and stood by us from the heart,” he said.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.