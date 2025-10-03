Menu
50 Cent Taunts Diddy Ahead of Sentencing, Promotes Netflix Documentary

Naija247news – New York, October 2, 2025 – On the eve of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentencing, fellow rapper and long-time rival Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson reignited their decades-old feud with a fresh wave of trolling on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), 50 Cent posted a satirical “letter to the judge,” urging U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian to consider “the safety of the general public before unleashing Combs upon them.”

A Feud That Has Spanned Two Decades

The G-Unit founder, who has often mocked Diddy in interviews and online, claimed he has “feared for his life” throughout their 20-year beef, casting doubt on the Bad Boy Records founder’s reform.

Jackson ridiculed Combs’ attempts to show rehabilitation, including reports of a prison business course he recently completed. “That’s not proof of change,” he quipped, before taking a crude swipe at Diddy’s alleged past misconduct, saying if released, he would “go back to hiring male sex workers and keeping baby oil away from the public … and babies need it.”

Netflix Promotion Amid Legal Drama

In characteristic fashion, 50 Cent also used the controversy to plug his upcoming Netflix documentary about Diddy’s scandal, signing off his post with:

“My Netflix doc on this scandalous subject is coming soon.”

Industry insiders note that 50 Cent has increasingly pivoted into film and television production, and capitalizing on Combs’ high-profile legal troubles could further boost the rapper-turned-mogul’s media brand.

Sentencing Looms for Diddy

The online jabs come as prosecutors push for an 11-year prison sentence over Combs’ alleged role in organizing infamous “freak-off” sex parties. His defense team, however, has sought a 14-month term, citing family hardship and his contributions to the music industry.

In the buildup to sentencing, letters of appeal for leniency have reportedly been submitted by some of Combs’ children and even a former babysitter, highlighting the deeply personal stakes surrounding the case.

Judge Subramanian is expected to hand down the sentence on Friday, a ruling that could define the legacy of one of hip-hop’s most influential—and now disgraced—figures.

