496m for Photocopiers? SGF Office Sparks Outrage as Cost-of-Governance Scandal Deepens

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 13, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Fresh scrutiny has been drawn to Nigeria’s rising cost of governance after a review of the 2026 federal budget revealed that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), headed by George Akume, plans to spend ₦496 million on photocopying machines and office furniture.

According to budget line items examined by Naija247news, the allocation is listed under the description: “Purchase of office equipment including supply and installation of three numbers heavy duty photocopy machines for cabinet affairs office end room and supply of office furniture.”

The proposed expenditure comes amid mounting public concern over recurrent and capital spending patterns at the OSGF, particularly as Nigerians grapple with high inflation, fuel price shocks, and reduced social spending under the federal government’s fiscal tightening agenda.

A Pattern of Questionable Allocations

The 2026 proposal follows a controversial trend observed in the 2025 approved budget, where the same office allocated large sums for the purchase and distribution of grinding machines across multiple constituencies.

Budget documents show that in 2025:

₦100 million was approved for grinding machines for empowerment in Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency, Lagos State.

Another ₦100 million was allocated for the supply and distribution of grinding machines in Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency, Rivers State.

₦200 million was budgeted for grinding machines in Kaduna South Federal Constituency, Kaduna State.

In total, ₦400 million was earmarked in 2025 by the OSGF alone for grinding machine procurement and distribution — projects that traditionally fall under constituency intervention programmes rather than the core mandate of the SGF’s office.

Other Agencies, Same Pattern

Further examination of the 2025 budget also showed that the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) allocated ₦195 million for grinding machines under its own capital projects.

The breakdown includes:

₦75 million for grinding machines for the people of Birnin Kebbi,

₦80 million for Aliero, and

₦40 million for Maiyama.

The three allocations total ₦195 million, raising questions about mandate overlap, procurement transparency, and the growing use of federal agencies for constituency-style empowerment spending.

Birthday Souvenirs and Public Funds

Beyond budgetary provisions, spending records from the federal government’s public payments portal, GovSpend, have further fueled public criticism.

Payment records show that on December 21, 2023, the SGF’s office spent ₦9.6 million on branded towels to mark Akume’s 70th birthday celebration.

The payment description stated that the funds were released to Okwoli Aromeh, identified as the Chief Administrative Officer in the SGF’s office, “to enable him produce souvenirs (branded towel gift items) in respect of SGF’s landmark birthday celebration in his home town.”

Akume celebrated his 70th birthday on December 26, 2023, later confirming the event in a social media post describing a church service and celebration in Wanune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

Corruption Allegations and Civil Society Pressure

The budget revelations come against the backdrop of unresolved corruption allegations surrounding the SGF.

In May 2025, a civil society organisation, Voice of the Voiceless Nigerian, called for Akume’s immediate suspension over alleged involvement in an ₦80 billion fraud.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Oba Adewole Oluwatosin, the group expressed concern over what it described as institutional silence despite reported investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The organisation noted that Torhile Uchi, an aide to the SGF, had reportedly been arrested and interrogated, yet no disciplinary or legal action had been taken against Akume himself.

“It is unacceptable that verifiable allegations of corruption are being swept under the carpet under an administration that campaigned on anti-corruption,” the group said.

Cost of Governance Debate Rekindled

Analysts say the proposed ₦496 million expenditure on photocopying machines and office furniture reinforces broader concerns about fiscal discipline and prioritisation within Nigeria’s federal bureaucracy.

With ministries, departments, and agencies under pressure to cut costs and justify spending, critics argue that such allocations symbolise a disconnect between elite governance spending and the economic realities facing ordinary Nigerians.

As the National Assembly begins detailed budget defence sessions for the 2026 fiscal year, lawmakers are expected to face renewed pressure from civil society groups, transparency advocates, and the public to interrogate the necessity, scale, and procurement process behind such expenditures.

Whether the controversial allocations survive legislative scrutiny remains to be seen.