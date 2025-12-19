47 Federal Unity Colleges Reopen as Government Assesses Improved Security

47 federal unity colleges

President Bola Tinubu-led government

Abuja, Dec. 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – Students of theacross Nigeria are set to return to school following a fresh directive from the, the Federal Ministry of Education announced on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the decision to reopen the affected schools “reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding students and ensuring the continuity of education.”

The schools were temporarily shut in November 2025 after rising security concerns and the high-profile abduction of over 300 pupils from St. Mary Catholic School in Niger State. The incident heightened fears over the safety of students and staff in boarding schools nationwide.

At the time, the government explained that the closure was a precautionary measure to protect lives while security agencies assessed and strengthened protective measures around educational institutions.

“The temporary shutdown allowed authorities to review security protocols, deploy additional personnel, and coordinate with state and local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all students in boarding facilities,” the ministry stated.

Following a thorough security review, the government concluded that conditions have improved sufficiently for students to safely resume classes. The reopening marks the first nationwide return to these federal unity colleges since the closure.

Security agencies have assured that enhanced measures have been implemented, including increased patrols around school premises, the installation of surveillance systems in strategic locations, and closer collaboration with community leaders to monitor and respond to potential threats.

Parents and guardians have welcomed the decision, expressing relief that the government has prioritized both student safety and educational continuity. However, many remain cautious, calling for sustained security efforts to prevent future incidents.

The reopening of the unity colleges comes amid a broader national conversation about school security, which has become a major concern for parents, educators, and policymakers, following multiple incidents of abduction and attacks on educational institutions in recent years.

The Federal Ministry of Education reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe learning environment and urged all stakeholders, including parents, students, and local authorities, to cooperate in safeguarding students as schools resume operations.

This development is seen as a significant step toward restoring confidence in Nigeria’s educational system and ensuring that disruptions caused by security threats do not hinder students’ academic progress.