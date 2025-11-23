38 Worshippers Kidnapped in Kwara Church Attack Regain Freedom

The freed abductees regained their freedom on Sunday, November 23, following several days of coordinated efforts by security forces and government representatives.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced the release of 38 persons who were recently abducted in an attack on the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed the information in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to the statement, Governor AbdulRazaq attributed the successful rescue to the “hands-on approach” of President Bola Tinubu, who directed measures to secure the release.

“The President had called off his scheduled trip for the G20 Meeting in South Africa to attend to the breaches in Kwara and Kebbi States,” the statement said.

“He had also directed heightened security deployments to Kwara, in what underlined his firm commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our people and Nigerians as a whole.”

“The abductees were freed today, November 23,” it said.

The governor expressed his gratitude to the President, saying the release “is wholly due to his direct initiative.”

He also extended appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, and the Nigeria Police, which deployed four new tactical teams to the state under the President’s directive.

In addition, Governor AbdulRazaq thanked religious institutions, thought leaders, and residents of Kwara State for their support and solidarity during the ordeal.

The abductees’ return marks a significant relief for the community following the traumatic incident that had drawn national attention.

Earlier on Sunday, SaharaReporters reported that service had resumed at Kwara church following the recent terrorist attack.

On November 18, ten armed men stormed the church during an evening service, shooting at worshippers. Thirty-eight members were abducted, and several were killed, including the pastor.

In a viral video seen by SaharaReporters from the service held on Sunday, November 23, 2025, the preacher declared that God’s judgment would descend on the terrorists who attacked the congregation and took lives.

He urged members not to fear death as Christians, insisting that God’s promise of eternal life remains assured for all who die in the name of Jesus.

He said, “As a Christian, you must not fear death. Jesus has promised you eternal life. He has promised eternal life to us.

“Don’t let us fear death. Anywhere death comes to you, make sure you do not curse Jesus. If you don’t curse Jesus, the promise is for you that Jesus will take you to a place of peace. This world will end but the life Jesus has promised us has no end. It is forever. He said we should not allow our hearts to be troubled.

“I want you to take comfort in knowing that they (our fellow worshippers) died at the feet of Jesus. They died a righteous death. Anyone who is killed for the gospel of Jesus Christ dies as a witness for Christ.

“And it is in the bible that God will avenge the deaths of the witnesses for Christ. Their blood will cry for justice. Those evil people (terrorists), watch out, God’s judgment will come upon them. The bible tells us that death is the path to life.”

The video also shows a police van and officers stationed outside the church to prevent any further attacks.

Advocacy groups and some U.S. politicians have argued that Christians face systematic persecution, while Nigerian officials and other analysts insist the violence is broader, affecting both Christians and Muslims.

President Donald Trump recently reignited this controversy by redesignating Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) for religious freedom violations, a move praised by some religious groups but rejected by Nigerian authorities.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.