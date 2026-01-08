31 Vessels Expected at Lagos Ports with Petroleum, Food, and General Cargo – NPA

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 6, 2026 (NAN) — The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced that 31 vessels carrying petroleum products, foodstuffs, and other essential goods are scheduled to arrive at Apapa, Tin-Can Island, and Lekki Deep Sea Ports in Lagos between January 6 and 16, 2026.

According to the NPA’s Daily Shipping Position released on Tuesday, the incoming ships are laden with a wide range of cargo, including condensate, crude oil, aviation fuel, raw oil, bulk bitumen, diesel, petrol, bulk soya beans, fresh fish, wall pallets, containers, and general cargo.

“These shipments are critical for sustaining domestic energy supply, industrial production, and food security across Nigeria,” the authority noted.

Current Port Activities

The NPA reported that 13 ships and tankers had already arrived at the three Lagos ports and are awaiting berthing. Their cargoes include:

Diesel, crude oil, aviation fuel

Fresh fish and crude palm olein

General cargoes, bulk gas, wall pallets

Containers and bulk sugar

Meanwhile, 23 vessels are presently discharging their cargoes at the ports. Items being offloaded include:

Bulk urea, bulk wheat, and bulk salt

Petrol and diesel

Bitumen and general cargoes

Fresh fish and containers

The NPA stressed that the timely arrival and smooth discharge of these shipments are essential for maintaining stable fuel supply, supporting agriculture, and ensuring industrial continuity in Lagos and across Nigeria.

With the Lekki Deep Sea Port expanding capacity and the busy Apapa and Tin-Can Island terminals handling high-volume shipments, the authority continues to coordinate berthing schedules to minimise congestion and ensure efficient operations.

“Our priority remains the seamless movement of goods while safeguarding port security and operational efficiency,” the NPA added.

Importance for the Nigerian Economy

Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial hub, relies heavily on imported petroleum products and food items to stabilise markets. The expected arrivals are projected to:

Sustain domestic fuel supply, easing petrol and diesel shortages

Support food security with imports of wheat, soya beans, fresh fish, and salt

Facilitate industrial production with bulk bitumen, bulk gas, and containers of raw materials

By ensuring a steady flow of essential goods, the NPA continues to play a key role in Nigeria’s economic and supply chain stability, particularly as demand rises in the first quarter of 2026.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.