23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items expected at Lagos Ports

By Aisha Cole

Lagos, Dec. 18, 2025 (NAN) No fewer than 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication,`Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NPA explained that the expected ships contained buck wheat, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk soya beans, fresh fish, containers, diesel and petrol.

The document noted that four ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with petrol, general cargoes, containers and bulk sugar.

NAN reports that 14 other ships are at the ports discharging general cargoes, bulk sugar, containers, aviation fuel and petrol.

