2027: Tinubu Inaugurates APC Committee on Conflict Resolution, Nationwide Mobilisation

By Muhyideen Jimoh | Abuja Dec. 24, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a high-powered All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation as the ruling party intensifies internal consolidation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The inauguration, held on Wednesday, was disclosed in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

The committee is mandated to address lingering internal disputes within the APC, strengthen party cohesion and coordinate nationwide mobilisation efforts ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, was appointed Chairman of the committee, while former APC National Legal Adviser, Mr Muiz Banire, will serve as Member/Secretary.

Other members include Senator Adamu Aliero; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma.

Also appointed are Governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers).

Federal appointees on the committee include the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Speaking at the inauguration, Buni said the committee would adopt inclusive, forward-looking and proactive strategies to manage party differences and strengthen unity across the APC.

“The committee will engage in wide consultations and strategic engagements to develop an all-encompassing, productive and result-oriented framework that will stand the test of time,” he said.

He assured party members that the committee would prioritise inclusion and reconciliation.

“We shall implement a system that gives everyone, especially aggrieved members, a sense of belonging and renewed hope within the party,” Buni said.

He added that the committee would also identify emerging threats and adopt preventive measures to forestall future conflicts.

Buni urged members of the committee to subordinate personal interests to the collective goal of strengthening the ruling party ahead of 2027.

President Tinubu had earlier underscored the importance of unity and internal democracy within the APC during the party’s 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Dec. 19 at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

“We must continue to be resolute that this democracy that we hold in our hands must not fail.

“We may say we are bigger, larger and taller, but it must now be in our hearts to be accommodating.

“That is the only way we can be resilient — we must be tolerant,” the president said. (NAN)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.