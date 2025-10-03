2027 : Tinubu, Don’t Think ADC Coalition Are Not Serious. They Are Ready To Do And Undo -Primate Elijah

In a recent address shared on his official Facebook page, Primate Elijah Ayodele has issued a stark warning to President Bola Tinubu regarding the growing strength of opposition forces in Lagos State. The prominent cleric cautioned that the ADC coalition and other opposition groups in the region are more determined than many might think and could have a profound impact on the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ayodele stated, “Coalition or whatever they call themselves, the opposition – don’t think they are not serious. They are very, very, very serious and they are ready.” The statement underlines the increasing resolve of opposition forces, which have been ramping up their efforts to challenge the ruling establishment in Lagos.

The cleric further emphasized that the opposition’s growing readiness represents a significant threat to the political establishment in the state. “They are ready to do and undo. That is why Lagos is shaking,” Ayodele remarked, highlighting the shifting political dynamics that could alter the power balance in the state.

His remarks come amidst rising political maneuvering as different factions and coalitions prepare for the upcoming elections, with Lagos emerging as a critical battleground. As alliances form and opposition groups seek to expand their influence, Ayodele’s warning serves as a reminder that the political scene in Lagos may see unexpected developments in the lead-up to 2027.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.