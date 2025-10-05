2027: South West Won’t Reward Tinubu’s Failure With Another Mandate — Gbenga Hashim Group Fires Back at Omokri

Naija247news – Ilorin | October 4, 2025 —

The South West will not reward President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s failure in governance with another term in 2027, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has declared through his political movement.

In a statement issued in Ilorin by the South West Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM), Alhaji Abass Olaniyi, the group dismissed Reno Omokri’s recent appeal for the region to support Tinubu’s re-election bid as “political manipulation anchored on ethnic sentiment.”

Omokri had urged the South West and the North to unite behind President Tinubu in 2027, comparing it to the North’s support for former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 despite his unimpressive record. He also claimed Tinubu’s administration had grown Nigeria’s GDP and initiated major projects in the North.

But Olaniyi, in his sharp rebuttal, said the South West “cannot reward monumental failure with another mandate,” accusing Omokri of “playing to the gallery while Nigerians suffer unprecedented economic hardship.”

“Our people are too politically conscious to reward hunger, poverty, and economic collapse with fresh endorsement,” he said.

Olaniyi described the APC-led government’s performance as catastrophic, noting that Nigeria’s GDP — which stood at over $570 billion in 2014 — has now shrunk to less than $300 billion, a contraction of nearly 50 percent.

“This is more than a recession; it’s an economic depression,” he stressed, citing soaring inflation, unemployment, and poverty levels.

He dismissed Tinubu’s claims of GDP growth as “a mirage created by currency devaluation that leaves Nigerians poorer than ever,” adding that “Nigerians don’t eat GDP statistics; they eat food, and under Tinubu, food has become unaffordable.”

Positioning Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as the credible alternative for 2027, Olaniyi said the former presidential candidate represents “the vision, competence, and bridge-building leadership Nigeria desperately needs.”

“The South West cannot tie its destiny to a sinking ship. Across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti, the conversation is already tilting towards Gbenga Hashim. He represents the hope and new beginning that Nigeria desperately needs,” Olaniyi said.

He further urged Northern leaders to reject divisive political appeals and instead rally behind “progressive forces committed to rescuing Nigeria from years of misrule.”

“2027 is a defining year. Nigerians must rise above deception and sentiment to embrace competent leadership. The South West is ready to lead that change, and Gbenga Hashim is the rallying point,” he concluded.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.