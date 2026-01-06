2027 Rivers Showdown: APC Governors Rally Behind Fubara as Wike’s Re-Election Blockade Falters

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Moves by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to frustrate the 2027 re-election bid of his successor, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, appear to be losing steam amid growing backing for the governor from influential All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and party leaders.

Multiple sources within the APC confirmed that the renewed political hostilities between Wike and Fubara were triggered by the decision of several APC governors to support Fubara’s second-term ambition—an outcome the former Rivers governor is said to strongly oppose.

According to party insiders, the situation was further compounded by the APC leadership’s endorsement of Fubara, who has reportedly earned the confidence of the party’s top hierarchy following what they describe as impressive project delivery and governance strides across Rivers State.

Roots of the Crisis

Trouble reportedly escalated when forces loyal to Wike attempted to promote former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu as the next governor of Imo State without consulting Governor Hope Uzodimma, the APC Governors’ Forum chairman.

The move allegedly infuriated Uzodimma and triggered behind-the-scenes mobilization among APC governors against Wike.

“The plan is to weaken the FCT minister in his home state and reduce his political influence,” a senior APC official disclosed. “Wike is also reportedly not favoured by some powerful figures within the Tinubu administration.”

Sources said the promised support from APC governors emboldened Fubara to openly challenge Wike’s political dominance in Rivers State.

Basiru vs Wike: War of Words

The political rift spilled into the open on Monday when APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, and Wike traded sharp words over Rivers politics and Fubara’s political future.

Basiru publicly asked Wike to resign his ministerial position and stop interfering in Rivers State politics, describing the FCT minister as “obsessed” with the state.

He maintained that Wike, who is not a registered APC member, lacks the authority to dictate the party’s affairs.

“I am the National Secretary of APC. My authority is nationwide. Wike has no locus to interfere in APC affairs,” Basiru said.

Basiru also dismissed claims that he was eyeing Rivers State’s reported ₦600 billion allocation, insisting his public service record was one of integrity and resistance to intimidation.

Wike Fires Back

Wike responded during a “thank-you” visit to Oyigbo Local Government Area, issuing a stern warning to Basiru to stay away from Rivers politics.

“This state is a no-go area. Take the one you have taken and stop making unnecessary comments,” Wike said, accusing APC officials of disrespecting Rivers State’s political structure.

Backing Wike, APC South-South Vice Chairman Victor Giadom insisted that Fubara could not succeed politically in Rivers without Wike’s support, describing Gokana Local Government Area as firmly under Wike’s influence.

Basiru swiftly rebuked Giadom, cautioning party officials against belittling sitting governors or taking sides in internal political disputes.

Defections Reshape Rivers Politics

In a major political realignment, Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu and Secretary to the State Government, Dr Benibo Anabraba, formally resigned from the PDP and joined the APC.

Odu completed her APC registration in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, while Anabraba cited personal reasons for his PDP exit.

These defections followed Fubara’s own move to the APC on December 9, a development widely seen as positioning him as the ruling party’s leading figure in Rivers State ahead of 2027.

Tinubu Accord and the 2027 Question

The political crisis between Wike and Fubara had earlier prompted presidential intervention, reportedly resulting in an agreement—said to include a clause barring Fubara from seeking re-election.

However, Basiru’s recent statements have revived speculation that the deal may no longer be binding, particularly following Fubara’s integration into APC power structures.

Mixed Reactions from Stakeholders

Prominent Niger Delta activist Ann Kio-Briggs condemned Wike’s vow to block Fubara’s re-election, calling it a threat to democracy and Rivers State’s peace.

“Wike does not own Rivers State. The people must be allowed to choose their leader,” she said.

Conversely, former Rivers LGA chairman Dr Chidi Lloyd and political allies of Wike dismissed Basiru’s resignation call, insisting only President Bola Tinubu has the authority to remove a minister.

Former Lagos APC spokesman Joe Igbokwe urged restraint, warning that internal divisions could distract the ruling party from governance.

A Battle Far from Over

As Rivers State inches toward the 2027 general elections, the power struggle between Wike and Fubara has evolved into a broader contest involving APC governors, party leadership, and presidential influence.

What began as a succession dispute has now become a defining test of internal party democracy, loyalty, and control—one that may ultimately determine the political future of Rivers State.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.