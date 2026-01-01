2027: Rivers’ Abua-Odual LG pledges 100% loyalty to Tinubu, Wike

Port Harcourt, Jan. 1, 2026 (Naija247news) – Mr. Owolobi Ofori, Chairman of Abua-Odual Local Government Area (LGA) in Rivers State, alongside community leaders and stakeholders, has pledged 100 per cent loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The pledge was made during Wike’s “thank you” visit to the LGA on Thursday, a visit aimed at appreciating support from communities in Rivers.

Ofori assured the minister that leaders across the various communities were united under his leadership and would follow his directives.

“We know who we are following and we know where we are going. Our loyalty will never be in doubt; we are ready for you 100 per cent,” he said.

Mr. John Iderima (PDP – Abua-Odual State Constituency) thanked Wike for his tenure as governor, stating that communities in the area had never experienced such progress before his leadership. “I will forever remain indebted to the minister,” Iderima added.

Former Minister of State for Environment, Mr. Udi Odum, also assured Wike that all political actors in the LGA stood firmly behind him.

“I will work with you not for my personal gain but for the development of the area. Whoever did not get your blessing will fail in this area,” Odum said.

The Women Leader of Abua-Odual LGA, Mrs. Ukel Oyakimi, likewise pledged the unwavering loyalty of women in the area to both Wike and President Tinubu.

“Our loyalty is with you, and we will continue to follow you wherever you go,” she stated.

In response, Wike thanked the residents for their support and loyalty, urging them to continue working with their leaders and adhering to directives. He announced that a decision had been reached to support Tinubu’s reelection in 2027, just as they did in 2023.

“It is Tinubu all the way in 2027 because he has touched the lives of Rivers people through appointments and development projects. Our support to Tinubu in 2023 did not go in vain, and he deserves our continued support in 2027,” Wike said.

The minister said he chose the first day of the year to personally thank the people of Abua-Odual for their unwavering support.

