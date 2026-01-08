2027 Politics: EFCC Raises Red Flag Over Plot to Undermine Anti-Graft War

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a strong warning to politicians and interest groups allegedly plotting to discredit the nation’s foremost anti-corruption agency ahead of the 2027 general elections. The commission described the alleged scheme as a calculated attempt to weaken its resolve and obstruct ongoing investigations involving politically exposed persons.

Naija247News gathered that the warning was contained in a statement released on Thursday in Abuja by the EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who expressed concern over what he termed a coordinated campaign of calumny being sponsored by disgruntled political actors. According to him, some individuals with vested interests in corruption cases are mobilising “paid jobbers” to launch media attacks against the commission and its leadership.

Oyewale disclosed that the campaign is specifically aimed at the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, with allegations of political bias being deliberately peddled to cast doubt on the integrity of the commission. Naija247News understands that the alleged smear campaign is designed to intimidate the agency and pressure it into selectively enforcing its mandate, especially as political activities begin to intensify nationwide.

“The objective is to confuse the public and intimidate the commission into retreating from its constitutional responsibilities,” Oyewale stated, adding that the EFCC would not succumb to blackmail or scaremongering. He warned that the commission is closely monitoring those involved in the alleged plot and would not hesitate to take appropriate action where necessary.

The EFCC spokesperson further noted that the agency remains resolute in investigating corruption cases without regard to political affiliation, stressing that both ruling and opposition party members are currently facing trial or under investigation. Naija247News reports that Oyewale dismissed claims of partisanship, insisting that the commission’s actions are guided strictly by its Establishment Act and the Nigerian Constitution.

He clarified that public commentaries on the presumption of innocence of defendants should not be misconstrued as an attempt to shield any individual or group from prosecution. “The EFCC has no alliance with any political party and no individual with corruption baggage has a hiding place,” he said.

Oyewale also emphasized that the commission would not be pressured into making premature disclosures about investigations involving politically exposed persons, reiterating its commitment to due process. As the 2027 election season approaches, Naija247News understands that the EFCC has pledged to remain focused on its core mandate of promoting transparency, accountability, and justice in Nigeria, without fear or favour.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.