2027: PDP Will Reclaim Lugard House, Aso Rock — Kogi Chairman Gambo

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lokoja, Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Alhaji Muhammed Gambo, has declared that the party is poised to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and at the federal level in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued to journalists on Friday in Lokoja, Gambo said the PDP would dislodge the APC from Lugard House through the ballot, insisting that Kogi State remained a traditional PDP stronghold.

According to him, the party’s grassroots structure and renewed internal cohesion have positioned it for victory in the next election cycle.

“PDP will not only take over Lugard House in 2027, but also Aso Rock,” Gambo said, citing the party’s nationwide reach, organisational strength and revitalised leadership.

The PDP chairman described his emergence as state chairman as a turning point that had reignited the party’s winning spirit across Kogi, adding that party members were more united and motivated than ever.

He urged the electorate to remain steadfast and continue to support the PDP, stressing that democratic change could only be achieved through peaceful participation in the electoral process.

Gambo also appealed for calm amid prevailing security challenges in Kogi State and other parts of the country, calling on residents to avoid actions capable of undermining peace and stability.

He assured that the PDP was ready to work with relevant authorities to ensure the protection of lives and property, noting that security remained central to the party’s vision for governance.

According to him, a peaceful environment would strengthen democracy and enable citizens to freely express their will at the polls in 2027.