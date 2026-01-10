2027 Offers Chance to Rewrite Nigeria’s Electoral History — INEC

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the 2027 General Elections present a historic opportunity to reset Nigeria’s electoral legacy and establish a new benchmark for credible elections across Africa.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, stated this on Friday in Lagos while delivering the opening address at the Commission’s 2026 Induction and Strategic Retreat for its leadership and senior management staff.

The retreat was attended by National Commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), administrative secretaries, directors and top management officials from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Amupitan, the Commission must rise to the moment and deliver elections that are not only free and fair but globally respected.

“The eyes of over 200 million Nigerians — and indeed the entire African continent — are upon us,” he said.

“We have a golden opportunity to rewrite the history of elections in Nigeria. The 2027 General Election must be free, fair and a watershed moment in our democratic journey.”

He stressed that INEC must aim beyond domestic expectations to become Africa’s leading Election Management Body, anchored on integrity, technological efficiency and democratic values.

Amupitan said the 2027 elections must be technologically driven, transparent and beyond reproach, setting a continental standard for election administration.

“Our mandate rests on five non-negotiable pillars: elections that are free from interference, fair to all parties, credible in the eyes of the global community, transparent at every stage, and inclusive of every Nigerian,” he said.

He noted that the 2027 polls would be shaped significantly by a new generation of young, tech-savvy voters who demand real-time transparency and accountability.

“It is our duty to earn the trust of these first-time voters. By building inclusive and credible systems, we are not just conducting an election — we are securing the future of Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

Speaking as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Amupitan reaffirmed his commitment to strict adherence to the Electoral Act and the rule of law.

“Under my leadership, the rule of law is not a suggestion; it is our operating system,” he declared, warning that misconduct at any level would attract consequences.

He added that upcoming elections — including the February 2026 FCT Area Council polls and off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states — would serve as critical testing grounds for the Commission’s readiness ahead of 2027.

Amupitan said the retreat would deliberate on 17 thematic areas such as logistics, voter registration, election security, political party regulation and inter-agency collaboration to strengthen INEC’s operational capacity.

In his welcome address, the host and Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Ayobami Salami, described the retreat as timely and strategic, noting that public expectations of the electoral process had never been higher.

“As we move steadily toward the 2027 General Elections, early planning, institutional cohesion and strategic coordination are indispensable,” Salami said.

He added that the retreat would also foster peer engagement, leadership bonding and cross-pollination of ideas to strengthen the Commission as a unified institution.