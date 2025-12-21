2027: Northern Nigeria Will Back Tinubu’s Re-Election — Yari Declares in Oyo

A former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdul’aziz Yari, has declared that Northern Nigeria will fully support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, citing political loyalty, historical alliances, and national unity.

Yari made the declaration on Sunday in Oyo State during his installation as the Obaloyin of Yorubaland, a chieftaincy title conferred on him by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade.

The ceremony, which drew political leaders and traditional rulers from across the country, also featured the installation of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The North Owes Tinubu Political Loyalty”

Addressing the gathering, Yari described President Tinubu as a central figure behind the electoral victories of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, particularly the 2019 election that secured Buhari’s second term.

“The message is very clear,” Yari said. “The South-West stood by the North despite all odds. Now it is time for us to pay back, and we will do so.”

According to him, Tinubu’s political strategy, financial backing, and mobilisation efforts were critical to Buhari’s emergence as president, arguing that without Tinubu’s involvement, the North’s long-held ambition of producing a president through Buhari might not have materialised.

“President Tinubu fulfilled his promise to former President Buhari. He campaigned in 2019, and God, in His infinite mercy, granted victory,” Yari said.

He further asserted that Tinubu’s role in Buhari’s rise to power dates back to 2015, describing it as “fully hatched, designed, and financed” by the current president.

Unity Across Regions Ahead of 2027

Yari pledged that Northern leaders would reciprocate that political support by rallying behind Tinubu for both his current term and a second term in office.

“Therefore, we in Northern Nigeria have no option but to follow and fully support him the first time and the second time, by God’s grace,” he said.

He added that early signs of Tinubu’s governance efforts had given Northern stakeholders confidence in his leadership and expressed prayers for a more prosperous Nigeria under his administration.

New Role as Obaloyin of Yorubaland

Reflecting on his new chieftaincy role, Yari described himself as an ambassador of Yorubaland, promising to strengthen ties between the North-West, North-East, North-Central, and South-West regions.

“With this title, we are sons of this land. I will personally ensure unity and cement the relationship between the North and the South-West,” he said.

According to NAN, the Obaloyin of Yorubaland title comes with responsibilities that include promoting cultural exchange, national unity, legislative development, and policies affecting the welfare of Yoruba people and Nigeria at large.

The role also involves advising traditional institutions on education, economic development, and social welfare initiatives, while upholding the dignity and traditions of the Yoruba cultural heritage.

