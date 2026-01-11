2027: Nobody can push us out in Rivers – Wike tells supporters 

Port Harcourt, Jan. 10, 2026 (NAN) Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says nobody can push him and his supporters out or derail them from supporting the reelection of President Bola Tinubu for a second term in Rivers.

He stated this during his “thank you” visit to Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Wike recalled how the people of Rivers stood by him and elected Tinubu in 2023 against all odds.

He added that now that the benefits were rolling in, he would not allow anyone to rush in the last minutes and take the glory.

“In 2023, we led the struggle here. We were members of the Renewed Hope Agenda from the very beginning and that was when we took the decision to support Tinubu.

“Now, those who were not there then, who went and supported Atiku Abubakar and refused to give him even 10 per cent votes are now coming that they want to lead the Renewed Hope Agenda. Is it possible?

“You were not there from the beginning. You didn’t go to buy the pepper, you didn’t go to buy the salt, and you didn’t go to buy the oil.

“You did not participate in all these things. Suddenly food is done; you now jump in and want to be the one that will eat first. Is that possible? Nobody in this state can push us out,” he said.

Noting the activities of distractors, the minister urged his supporters not to be afraid but remain united and focus their energy to supporting the reelection of Tinubu.

“These are the foot soldiers of the Renewed Hope Family. If there is one state that the President knows he can go home and sleep with his two eyes closed, it is Rivers,” he said.

He explained that the visit was to thank the people for the support in 2023 and to advise them to keep working together, assuring them that 2026 would be better than 2025.

Earlier, Mayor of Port Harcourt, Sir Allwell Ihunda, commended Tinubu for ensuring democratically elected council chairmen exist in Rivers.

Ihunda added that as a governor of the state for eight years, Wike had done wonders by executing numerous life-impacting projects to make life better for the people.

“We are ready for your directives on what to do in 2027. As soon as the directive comes, we will step into action,” he said.

Also, Mrs BHarcourtlessing Amadi, representing Port II Federal Constituency, commended minister for giving women a voice in the decision making table, by making women vice chairmen in all the LGAs of the state.

“This is the only state in the country that has given women so much recognition and we applaud you for this,” she said.

Mr Smart Adoki, representing Port Harcourt II in the State Assembly, equally thanked Wike for taking the risk to support Tinubu in 2023, adding that today, the people of Rivers were reaping the benefits.

Adoki pledged continued allegiance to Wike, on grounds that he has more to offer to the people. (NAN)