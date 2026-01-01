2027: No Going Back on Rivers Decision – Wike

Port Harcourt, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has affirmed that there is no turning back on the decision to restore power to the people of Rivers State in the 2027 elections.

Wike made the declaration during a “thank you visit” to Eleme Local Government Area on Wednesday, noting that part of the decision includes support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election for a second term and correcting leadership lapses at the state level.

“No amount of money will change our course,” Wike said. “We have done it before and we are going to do it again. We are prepared; we have made a decision and we are not going back. I want you to be strong. Nobody will intimidate us.”

He criticised previous leaders in Rivers, saying those entrusted with power were misled by greed and a lack of gratitude, which ultimately led to their downfall. Wike emphasised that his visit was to thank the people for standing firmly with Tinubu, adding that their support had never been taken for granted.

“In spite of all the troubles, Tinubu decided that I, a South-South person, should be the Minister of FCT. It has never happened before. Also, the ongoing development in this area has never happened until Tinubu happened,” he said.

Chief Aforji Igwe, representing Eleme in the Rivers House of Assembly, described Wike as “fair, just, and a man of integrity,” pledging the support of Eleme people to the minister.

Chief Obarilormate Ollor, Chairman of Eleme Council, also commended Wike for his infrastructural interventions during his tenure as governor and assured him that the council’s residents were ready to follow his directives. He noted that while the people were aware of Wike’s directive for Tinubu’s re-election, they were awaiting instructions regarding the 2027 governorship election.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.