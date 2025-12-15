2027: NNPP begins nationwide drive for aspirants, members

LAGOS, Dec 12, 2025 – The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has instructed its state executives nationwide to begin immediate mobilisation of politicians with integrity and capacity ahead of the 2027 general elections. The directive also includes membership drives, registration of new members, and updating of the existing membership register.

The announcement was made in a statement by Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, Founder and Chairman of the NNPP Board of Trustees, who stressed the importance of recruiting politicians with verifiable records, honour, and a commitment to the party’s ideals.

“Our time was consumed by leadership tussles with the Kwankwasiya Movement, led by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, which resulted in litigations affecting past elections,” Aniebonam said. “Now that those issues are being resolved, all hands must be on deck to advance NNPP’s primary objective of enthroning good governance in Nigeria with the fear of God.”

Aniebonam clarified that members unwilling to conform with the party’s ideals are free to join other parties. He called for forgiveness of former members, emphasizing that distractions and negative intentions should not deter the party’s progress.

Addressing disputes with the Kwankwasiya Movement, he noted that the NNPP logo—a basket of fruits in green and white—remains distinct from the Kwankwaso-led group’s red book logo, warning against misuse of the party’s identity.

He recounted that NNPP was registered in 2001, with Kwankwaso joining the party in 2022 for the 2023 presidential elections under a limited Memorandum of Understanding that expired post-election. Aniebonam encouraged the Kwankwasiya Movement to either join other registered parties or reactivate their deregistered Nigeria Alliance Party (NAP).

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.