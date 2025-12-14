2027: Ndi Igbo Must Unite, Negotiate with Other Ethnic Blocs—APC Chieftain

Abuja, Dec. 14 2025 (NAN) – A prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Chief Sam Onuigbo, has called on top politicians of Igbo extraction to unite and negotiate with other ethnic blocs to secure the best political outcomes for their people in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, Onuigbo highlighted the importance of strategic alignment and consultation among Ndi Igbo political leaders.

“Without proper negotiation and consultation, the best interests of Igbo people in Nigeria’s political space cannot be fully served,” he said.

Onuigbo, who previously represented Ikwuano/Umuahia-North and South in the House of Representatives, commended the Ndi Igbo for their nationwide economic contributions, noting their investments across virtually every part of Nigeria.

“It is because of their commitment that you see them investing more widely than any other group, demonstrating belief in a strong, united, indivisible, and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

The APC chieftain also praised President Bola Tinubu for establishing the South East Development Commission (SEDC), aimed at addressing the socio-economic devastation caused during the civil war.

“President Tinubu deserves commendation for approving and properly deploying the commission for Reconciliation, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction,” Onuigbo said, while noting that such a commission should have been created immediately after the war.

Onuigbo expressed support for creating an additional state in the Southeast, arguing that the current imbalance—six states in other zones versus five in the Southeast—is unfair.

On regional security, he said recent coups in West Africa reflect public demand for good governance and urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s reforms to ensure that dividends of democracy reach the people.

“President Tinubu needs our support and encouragement to ensure that the reforms he brings succeed,” he added.

The former lawmaker’s comments come amid political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, including the defection of several governors, such as Peter Mbah of Enugu State, to the ruling APC, which controls most states and both chambers of the National Assembly.

