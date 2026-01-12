2027: Kwankwaso ‘ll not be allowed to contest on our platform – NNPP

Updated: Jan 12, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Naija247news Staff
By Naija247news Staff

Lagos, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has confirmed that its 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, will not be allowed to contest the party’s ticket for the 2027 elections.

The party’s National Secretary, Mr. Ogini Olaposi, stated this on Sunday in Lagos, reiterating that only bona fide NNPP members would be eligible to contest the 2027 presidential nomination.

Olaposi said disagreements between Kwankwaso and the party, as well as the factional Kwankwasiya Movement, prompted the decision. According to him, the Memorandum of Association between the NNPP and the Kwankwasiya Movement, signed in 2022, expired after the 2023 polls.

“Anti-party activities by some members of the Kwankwasiya Movement following the last presidential elections led to the expulsion of top members, including Kwankwaso and Elder Buba Galadima, and this has not been reversed,” Olaposi said.

He added, “The NNPP ticket for 2027 is open to all members, unlike in 2023 when it was solely given to Kwankwaso. Already, we have aspiring presidential candidates, including two from the NNPP diaspora, and we are open to more, including strategic alliances.”

Olaposi also dismissed Kwankwaso’s assertion that any party he joins must offer him its presidential ticket. He argued that Kwankwaso’s influence in Kano State is “overrated” following the defection of key members of the Kwankwasiya Movement to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“President Bola Tinubu and the APC’s 2027 selling point is performance as the ruling party, not undue influence. Kwankwaso’s former tenure as governor of Kano State does not translate into votes for him nationwide,” Olaposi said.

The NNPP leader stressed that parties seeking alliances with the NNPP in 2027 must negotiate through the party’s National Working Committee, which is endorsed by the courts. “Kwankwaso and his group remain expelled and cannot negotiate on behalf of the NNPP. The NWC will decide all alliances in 2027,” he added.

Naija247news Staff

Naija247news Staff

Godwin Okafor is the Publisher & CEO of Naija247news Media Group LLC, an independent investigative news platform delivering accurate, data-driven reporting on Nigerian and global politics, economy, finance, and business. Founded in October 2010, Naija247news specializes in developmental journalism, providing timely insights and analysis to readers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

Naija247news adheres to strict Editorial Policies and Fact-Checking Standards. Found an error? Report it here.

