2027: Folarin Drives Massive Voter Registration to Boost Tinubu’s Re-election

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Ibadan, Jan. 9, 2026 (NAN) Senator Teslim Folarin, former APC governorship candidate in 2023, has called on eligible citizens in Oyo Stateand the South-West to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by INEC.

Folarin made the appeal during the continuation of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ 14 Federal Constituency Tourat Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency in Oyo State.

He stressed that massive voter registration and participation in the February 2027 election could potentially boost votes for President Bola Tinubu in Oyo State by at least 35 per cent.

The former Senate Leader highlighted that an expanded voter base would strengthen democratic legitimacy and ensure a clearer expression of the people’s will at the polls. He emphasised that voter registration remains the bedrock of democratic participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Folarin noted that Oyo State holds strategic importance in shaping national electoral outcomes, and coordinated grassroots mobilisation could position the state to deliver record-breaking results in the South-West and across Nigeria.

He further urged youths, first-time voters, and residents yet to update their voter records to take advantage of the CVR window, describing registration as both a civic responsibility and a critical step toward consolidating democratic gains.

The APC chieftain reaffirmed that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors remain committed to mass mobilisation and active citizen engagement to ensure the South-West emerges as a decisive voting bloc in Nigeria’s democratic journey toward 2027.