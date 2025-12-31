2027 Elections: Nigerians Won’t Accept ‘System Glitches’ Again — Bode George Warns New INEC Chair

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has issued a stern warning to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, cautioning that Nigerians will no longer tolerate excuses of “system glitches” in the 2027 general elections.

George gave the warning on Monday while speaking on Politics Today, a flagship political programme on Channels Television, as preparations gradually begin for Nigeria’s next general elections.

The PDP stalwart urged the new INEC leadership to learn from the controversies of the 2023 elections, which were marred by widespread public dissatisfaction, particularly over the performance of electoral technology.

‘No More Excuses in 2027’

Recalling the events of the last general election, George said Nigerians were promised transparency through the deployment of technology, only for the process to be undermined by claims of technical failures.

“Remember the last election, when the necessary tools were provided. What did we hear afterwards? They said there was a glitch,” George said.

He stressed that such explanations had severely eroded public trust in the electoral process and warned that repeating the same mistakes in 2027 could provoke serious consequences.

“So let’s go back to basics. Mr. Amupitan, there should be no glitch in this system,” he added.

Call for Credible Electoral Process

George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, said the credibility of Nigeria’s democracy depends largely on the transparency and efficiency of INEC, especially as voter confidence remains fragile following the 2023 polls.

He urged the commission to prioritise planning, testing, and accountability, noting that technology should enhance, not undermine, electoral integrity.

According to him, Nigerians expect INEC to deploy only systems that are fully tested, reliable, and capable of delivering real-time results without excuses.

2023 Election Lessons

The 2023 general elections witnessed widespread complaints from political parties, observers, and voters over the failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, despite assurances by the commission ahead of the polls.

INEC later attributed the problems to technical glitches, a justification that sparked public outrage and multiple legal challenges.

George said the new INEC chairman must ensure that such lapses are not repeated, warning that Nigerians are now more politically aware and less patient with institutional failures.

Expectations Ahead of 2027

As Nigeria prepares for another critical election cycle, the PDP chieftain called on INEC to rebuild trust by demonstrating competence, independence, and commitment to free and fair elections.

He added that credible elections remain the foundation of national stability and democratic legitimacy.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.