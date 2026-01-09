Credibility Score: 85/100

If the push by some over-ambitious political actors to truncate the electoral calendar fails, Nigeria’s next general elections will hold in February 2027 as scheduled. That timeline places the country squarely in a season of heightened politicking, barely a year away from the polls. Already, governance appears to be taking a back seat, as the polity continues to reel from an unprecedented wave of political manoeuvring that gathered steam in 2025.

The most visible sign of this trend has been the steady defection of state governors from opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Naija247news gathered that almost all the governors who have crossed over share one striking similarity: a keen interest in securing second terms in office. Whether described as political survival, opportunism, or sheer ambition, the phenomenon has once again exposed the fragility of Nigeria’s constitutional and electoral safeguards against cross-carpeting by elected officials.

On paper, the arithmetic favours the ruling party. When President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, the APC controlled 20 states. At the last count, that figure has risen by nine, with indications that more defections may still occur. According to Naija247news, these governors often justify their actions by claiming they command the political structures in their states and that aligning with the centre would unlock development opportunities. As alignments, mobilisations and political bargaining intensify, such claims may yet prove exaggerated or illusory.

In Nigeria’s patronage-driven political environment, allegiances are rarely fixed. Outcomes can change swiftly, shaped by access to state power and resources. Naija247news understands that this reality has bred widespread pessimism among opposition supporters, many of whom believe only the boldest gamblers would invest hope in parties currently outside federal power. The influence of incumbency appears overwhelming, reinforcing the perception that institutional authority can be deployed to retain power, sometimes in defiance of popular will.

Yet history offers a counterpoint. In 2015, Nigeria witnessed an unprecedented transfer of power when the PDP-led administration of President Goodluck Jonathan was defeated by the APC and its candidate, Muhammadu Buhari. Still, analysts caution against easy comparisons. Times have changed, political actors differ, and the national mood has evolved. Political scientists are closely observing developments that seem to be narrowing what was once a fiercely competitive political space. Fears of Nigeria drifting towards a one-party state are no longer whispered; they are openly discussed.

While many observers attribute this trend to President Tinubu’s presumed re-election ambitions, Naija247news reports that other political actors are far from blameless. Personal ambitions and short-term calculations have weakened commitments to pluralism, a core pillar of democratic governance. Ironically, as troubling as these developments are, they may not rank highest among citizens’ immediate concerns.

Across the country, ordinary Nigerians are preoccupied with survival. Issues of food security, personal productivity, safety, liquidity and access to basic amenities dominate daily conversations. Having experienced colonial rule, military governments and multiple republics, many citizens wonder why genuine progress remains elusive. Promises made by successive administrations often dissolve into disappointment, reinforcing a deep-seated sense of disillusionment.

This widespread frustration adds weight to the significance of the 2027 elections. By next year, the APC will have spent 12 years at the helm of the federal government while controlling more than two-thirds of Nigeria’s states, alongside commanding majorities in the National Assembly and state legislatures. According to Naija247news, many of the criticisms once levelled against the Jonathan administration are now being repackaged by opposition figures for use against the APC.

The challenge, however, is credibility. With little ideological distinction between parties, voters often see politicians merely scrambling for power for personal gain. For the opposition, a different approach is imperative. Being perceived as genuinely committed to the public good, rather than the pursuit of long-held personal ambitions, may prove decisive.

Ideally, the PDP would have been best positioned to mount a formidable challenge. Instead, defections, internal crises and prolonged litigation have weakened what was once Africa’s largest political party. Still, hope flickers. Earlier in the week, Jonathan reportedly assured PDP leaders of his continued membership after receiving the party’s “Rebirth Agenda,” offering a modest morale boost.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has emerged as an intriguing platform. Adopted in mid-2025 by leading opposition figures including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai and David Mark, the party is being positioned as a vehicle to challenge the APC. Naija247news reports that while Abubakar and Obi have formally joined the ADC, expectations that their past votes will automatically transfer remain unrealistic.

Nigeria’s political climate remains uncertain. Communicating credible economic, social and political alternatives to citizens is now non-negotiable. Those seeking to unseat the current administration must avoid being seen as opportunists exploiting public hardship. Even in the harshest systems, history reminds us that periods of relief and renewal remain possible.

